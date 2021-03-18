Can you say redemption?

Reggie Bullock sure can. With 5.9 seconds left, Bullock stole the ball from Evan Fournier to secure a much-needed 94-93 win for the Knicks over the Orlando Magic Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Bullock, who was coming off the bench for the first time this season, basically turned the ball over on the play before when Fournier forced a jump ball and Orlando then got possession back.

"My mindset is that I just turned it over," said Bullock, who finished with 20 points. "I knew I had to step up on the defensive end and get a stop."

The Knicks (21-21) also got a huge game from Julius Randle, who was dishing out assists like a Hall of Fame point guard. Randle finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 17 assists. It was his third triple-double of the season making him the first Knick to record at least three triple-doubles in a season.

Alec Burks, who started in place of Bullock, led all Knicks scorers with 21 points. RJ Barrett added 17.

Orlando (13-27) was led by Fournier's 23 points.