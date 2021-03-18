TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Reggie Bullock's steal with 5.9 seconds left secures Knicks' win over Magic

Knicks forward Reggie Bullock is congratulated by forward

Knicks forward Reggie Bullock is congratulated by forward Julius Randle after making a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's NBA game against the Magic on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Print

Can you say redemption?

Reggie Bullock sure can. With 5.9 seconds left, Bullock stole the ball from Evan Fournier to secure a much-needed 94-93 win for the Knicks over the Orlando Magic Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Bullock, who was coming off the bench for the first time this season, basically turned the ball over on the play before when Fournier forced a jump ball and Orlando then got possession back.

"My mindset is that I just turned it over," said Bullock, who finished with 20 points. "I knew I had to step up on the defensive end and get a stop."

 

The Knicks (21-21) also got a huge game from Julius Randle, who was dishing out assists like a Hall of Fame point guard. Randle finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 17 assists. It was his third triple-double of the season making him the first Knick to record at least three triple-doubles in a season.

Alec Burks, who started in place of Bullock, led all Knicks scorers with 21 points. RJ Barrett added 17.

Orlando (13-27) was led by Fournier's 23 points.

Newsday sports writer Barbara Barker is photographed in

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

New York Sports

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph runs Giants agree to terms with TE Rudolph, add backup QB Glennon
Fans return to Nassau Coliseum for the game Best: Having spectators at Coliseum is 'exciting' for all
The Islanders hosted the Flyers Thursday night at Islanders fans excited to 'rock the Barn' in return to Nassau Coliseum
Ryan Pulock and Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders Isles' comeback falls shorts in loss to Flyers
JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts Jets signing WR Keelan Cole; what about JuJu?
New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina (11) passes Ntilikina gets rare start for Knicks vs. Magic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?