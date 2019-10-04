Knicks want to bring toughness back to Garden

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The Knicks have been careful to a man not to overstate the potential for this year’s team, refusing to predict a playoff spot or even contending for one. If winning still seems elusive, there is a way to at least find a place in the hearts of long-suffering Knicks fans -- by playing hard.

Marcus Morris raised the notion in this first week of training camp repeatedly, that the team is hoping to model itself after the old Knicks’ teams when Charles Oakley, Patrick Ewing and Anthony Mason would enforce a no-layups rule and on the perimeter the likes of Derek Harper and John Starks would punish guards with hand-checking and sometimes worse.

Bobby Portis saw a social media post with Morris’ making the claim and retweeted it with a bullseye emoji, and putting aside the notion that the old Knicks would not have bothered with emojis to get their point across, it did solidify the message the veterans on this team are trying to set.

The Knicks don’t have the shooting or speed to play the style of the NBA’s best run-and-gun teams. So rather than try to match up, they stocked the roster with size and an old-school mentality.

“Yeah. You’re going to see a lot of that,” Morris said. “Every time I’m on the court it’s bully ball. I’m going to use that to my advantage. Guys like Bobby Portis, you know that Julius Randle’s a bulldog, Taj Gibson, Allonzo (Trier), (RJ Barrett), we got a lot of guys, man, to keep throwing at people. I think it’s going to be a very, very fun year and it’s going to be surprising.”

“I’m backing that,” Portis said. “It’s going to be fun for us. Just to have guys that play with an edge, play with a chip on their shoulder, I think that’s always good. i think we really embody what New York basketball is about, blue-collar guys that go out there and play with spirit. It’s going to be really, really fun. I can’t wait to get started.”

It starts Monday for the Knicks when they move from bullying each other on the practice court to the first preseason game in Washington. The Knicks have few holdovers from last year’s 17-65 squad, but also added little to excite the fan base in terms of star power. Morris said on media day Monday that he believed played from last year’s team had a chip on their shoulder and added, “This won’t be like last year.”

“Obviously we can say it but you have to back it up as well,” Portis said. “I think it’s going to be really fun. You’ve got guys that really play with an edge. I think whether shots are going in or not, I think all of us still play hard. We’ve got guys like me, Taj, Julius and Marcus who play with an edge, a chip, like I said. It’s going to be fun like I said. I can’t wait to get started. I’ve been itching and anxious since July when everybody signed. It’s going to be fun. I think fans are in for a treat.”