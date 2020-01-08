SALT LAKE CITY — It has hardly been a secret around the NBA that Marcus Morris is the most attractive trade chip the Knicks have on their roster, a veteran with playoff experience, an offensive skillset and an expiring contract.

But the Knicks received another reminder this week of just how valuable he is to them, too. The message could have come Sunday when he scored a career-high 38 points to keep the Knicks in a game that eventually was lost to the Clippers. But it really came Tuesday when he was unable to play.

Morris has been nursing a sore neck after a number of collisions in recent games and sat out a 30-point loss to the Lakers. That was the third game he has missed this season —the first was a 44-point loss in Milwaukee, then an eight-point loss to a depleted Washington Wizards squad. And he was doubtful to play Wednesday’s finale to the four-game road trip at Utah.

Anyone with talent holds value to the Knicks, as evidenced by the 10-27 record they brought into Wednesday’s game. The Knicks are 0-3 without him and he is averaging a team-leading 19.1 points per game. But they are trying not to use his absence as a crutch.

“I mean obviously he’s been really good for us and he’s performed at such a high level,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “But I think as we go into this [playing without him] we’re not going to push it off on something else. We had some opportunities and we didn’t make enough plays when we had to.”

“The NBA is about opportunities,” Morris said earlier this week. “Being able to go out there and show what I can do. It took me a longer time to get on a team where this was needed. I feel like every team I’ve been on I’ve always played my role to the best of my ability.”

What Morris has tried to avoid, and mostly succeeded at, is getting caught up in the trade rumors that already hav been surfacing ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Morris may hold value elsewhere, and even if he is not dealt he figures to be an attractive free agent in the summer. But for now he insists he isn’t thinking about being anywhere else.

“I love our team,” he said. “I love our future. I just want to be a part of helping these young guys grow into the great players they’re going to be. That was the reason why I made the decision to come here, going back on the decisions I made, along with a lot of other things. I’m here and I enjoy this organization, I enjoy the players they got here and I want to be here long term.”

He holds a strange value for the Knicks as a trade chip to continue to build pieces for a better future, but also as a key piece to the plan that was put in place last summer. That plan has already gone awry, the record far from what the Knicks hoped for when they put together a roster with seven veteran free agents as they sought to establish a credibility that last year’s 17-win season didn’t provide.

But if the Knicks trade Morris for a pick or a lesser player, they would find themselves down that road again if the first few games without Morris on the active roster would indicate.