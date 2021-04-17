TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBasketballKnicks

Julius Randle scores 44 as Knicks top Mavericks, extend winning streak to five

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Julius Randle #30

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks celebrates with RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks as the Knicks take on the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Tom Pennington

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

Tom Thibodeau has a few maxims as a coach. He stresses defense and accountability, but mostly what he does is try to get his team to focus on the task in front of it, doing the day of work whether it is on the practice court or in a video session or in a game. Don’t worry about the big picture and enjoy the magic in the work.

That might explain how the Knicks responded so well after losing five of six games recently. If the magic of the season seemed to be ending, they turned it around, and with a 117-109 win in Dallas Friday night, they have won five straight games - their longest streak since March, 2014.

They have lost Mitchell Robinson, likely for the season. They learned Friday that they would be without Alec Burks, who was lost to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. And still, they keep moving forward, heading toward a playoff berth for the first time since 2013.

On this night, they completed a sweep of a two-game road trip through New Orleans and Dallas with Julius Randle, in his hometown, piling up 44 points, 10 rebounds and seven six assists - just one point short of his career high. He outdueled Luka Doncic, who had 22 points and 19 assists and former Knick Kristaps Porzingis, who had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

 

But when Randle went to the bench to start the fourth quarter RJ Barrett, who totaled 24 points, stayed on the floor. Having already played 34 minutes to that point, he scored the Knicks' first eight points of the quarter as they opened a 91-82 lead. After Frank Ntilikina hit a three-pointer, Barrett struck again, following his own miss.

Back in the game, Randle helped put away the game, first with a left side drive and high shot off the glass with 3:08 left for an eight-point lead. He then upped the lead to 109-99 with 1:44 to play as the Knicks isolated him for a turnaround jumper.

"In the NBA, you always get a little panic," Taj Gibson said before the game. "But whatever team you go to, you have to work your way out of the situations. When you think somebody is going to come save you, no one is going to save you. Every team is going to try to capitalize on you in your down state.

"It’s about coming together as a group, believing in each other and mustering up enough fight and toughness to pull out a tough win, even if it’s on the road or at home. Every game in this league is tough. Everybody in the league will give you a tough night. It’s the best basketball players in the league. The league is talented."

The Knicks (30-27) hold the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. Few could have expected that when the season began, but with 16 games left, they almost certainly are going to wind up in the postseason, whether it is securing a top-six spot or finishing from seventh to 10th place to put them in the play-in tournament.

The task ahead is not an easy one. The schedule is tough and the Knicks got a bit of harsh news Friday when they learned Burks would be lost.

When Gibson was discussing the prospect of facing the Mavericks, he may have hinted that the team would be without Burks, noting that a previous loss to Dallas was a different challenge from this one because every game now finds teams with different lineups.

"It was a common loss," Gibson said of the 99-86 defeat on April 2. "A loss is a loss. You’re going to learn from it. As far as Thibs, the adjustment was it’s taking our time on offense. Film always shows you what you can correct or do better. We have to move the ball, talk. We can’t worry about that. It’s a whole new game with a different lineup. We don’t know who they will have or who we will have. Every game is a testament of being prepared. And be ready to play. It comes down to doing what Thibs wants to do. Last game, we didn’t do that."

"You just take it step by step," Thibodeau said. "I think that’s the important thing. You learn from every game. I think you go through situations where you have different players out, guys step in."

If, as expected, the Knicks lose Burks for an extended period, it certainly would hurt their prospects, but getting Gibson or Thibodeau or the team to look beyond the task at hand is a fruitless exercise.

"We’ve just been having a next-man-up mentality," Gibson said. "We’ve got a lot of guys just fighting. We’re just fighting. We just believe in each other. We all hang out together. We’re always getting shots up late. It’s a real family. The coach is a real good coach. And every game is like a testament to us just growing as a team, from top to bottom.

"Everybody’s just locked in. The young guys, [Norvel] Pelle we just got, he’s locked in. Everybody’s just trying to do what they have to do . . . Everybody’s basically using their voices, everybody from top to bottom, even the young guys. If somebody slips up, somebody corrects them. Somebody is always picking you up. Somebody is always going to be there to help you if you don’t know the plays. It’s just a constant, stepping up and working together.’’

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees reacts after
Yankees fall to 5-8, fans melt down in lackluster loss to Rays
Nets forward Joe Harris shoots from outside defended
Joe Harris, Kevin Durant lead way as Nets top Hornets
Michael Dal Colle #28 of the Islanders warms
Dal Colle, Komarov back into Isles' lineup with others hurt
Islanders' Jordan Eberle tries to get past Boston
Isles again come up empty in Boston with shutout loss to Bruins
Knicks guard Alec Burks battles for a loose
Knicks' Burks out Friday due to NBA health and safety protocols
Nick Nelson #79 of the Yankees reacts on
Nelson has tough night as opener before King keeps things close
Didn’t find what you were looking for?