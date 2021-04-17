Tom Thibodeau has a few maxims as a coach. He stresses defense and accountability, but mostly what he does is try to get his team to focus on the task in front of it, doing the day of work whether it is on the practice court or in a video session or in a game. Don’t worry about the big picture and enjoy the magic in the work.

That might explain how the Knicks responded so well after losing five of six games recently. If the magic of the season seemed to be ending, they turned it around, and with a 117-109 win in Dallas Friday night, they have won five straight games - their longest streak since March, 2014.

They have lost Mitchell Robinson, likely for the season. They learned Friday that they would be without Alec Burks, who was lost to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. And still, they keep moving forward, heading toward a playoff berth for the first time since 2013.

On this night, they completed a sweep of a two-game road trip through New Orleans and Dallas with Julius Randle, in his hometown, piling up 44 points, 10 rebounds and seven six assists - just one point short of his career high. He outdueled Luka Doncic, who had 22 points and 19 assists and former Knick Kristaps Porzingis, who had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

But when Randle went to the bench to start the fourth quarter RJ Barrett, who totaled 24 points, stayed on the floor. Having already played 34 minutes to that point, he scored the Knicks' first eight points of the quarter as they opened a 91-82 lead. After Frank Ntilikina hit a three-pointer, Barrett struck again, following his own miss.

Back in the game, Randle helped put away the game, first with a left side drive and high shot off the glass with 3:08 left for an eight-point lead. He then upped the lead to 109-99 with 1:44 to play as the Knicks isolated him for a turnaround jumper.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"In the NBA, you always get a little panic," Taj Gibson said before the game. "But whatever team you go to, you have to work your way out of the situations. When you think somebody is going to come save you, no one is going to save you. Every team is going to try to capitalize on you in your down state.

"It’s about coming together as a group, believing in each other and mustering up enough fight and toughness to pull out a tough win, even if it’s on the road or at home. Every game in this league is tough. Everybody in the league will give you a tough night. It’s the best basketball players in the league. The league is talented."

The Knicks (30-27) hold the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. Few could have expected that when the season began, but with 16 games left, they almost certainly are going to wind up in the postseason, whether it is securing a top-six spot or finishing from seventh to 10th place to put them in the play-in tournament.

The task ahead is not an easy one. The schedule is tough and the Knicks got a bit of harsh news Friday when they learned Burks would be lost.

When Gibson was discussing the prospect of facing the Mavericks, he may have hinted that the team would be without Burks, noting that a previous loss to Dallas was a different challenge from this one because every game now finds teams with different lineups.

"It was a common loss," Gibson said of the 99-86 defeat on April 2. "A loss is a loss. You’re going to learn from it. As far as Thibs, the adjustment was it’s taking our time on offense. Film always shows you what you can correct or do better. We have to move the ball, talk. We can’t worry about that. It’s a whole new game with a different lineup. We don’t know who they will have or who we will have. Every game is a testament of being prepared. And be ready to play. It comes down to doing what Thibs wants to do. Last game, we didn’t do that."

"You just take it step by step," Thibodeau said. "I think that’s the important thing. You learn from every game. I think you go through situations where you have different players out, guys step in."

If, as expected, the Knicks lose Burks for an extended period, it certainly would hurt their prospects, but getting Gibson or Thibodeau or the team to look beyond the task at hand is a fruitless exercise.

"We’ve just been having a next-man-up mentality," Gibson said. "We’ve got a lot of guys just fighting. We’re just fighting. We just believe in each other. We all hang out together. We’re always getting shots up late. It’s a real family. The coach is a real good coach. And every game is like a testament to us just growing as a team, from top to bottom.

"Everybody’s just locked in. The young guys, [Norvel] Pelle we just got, he’s locked in. Everybody’s just trying to do what they have to do . . . Everybody’s basically using their voices, everybody from top to bottom, even the young guys. If somebody slips up, somebody corrects them. Somebody is always picking you up. Somebody is always going to be there to help you if you don’t know the plays. It’s just a constant, stepping up and working together.’’