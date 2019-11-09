DALLAS — Facing the Knicks for the first time since they traded him, Kristaps Porzingis had tried to say this was just another game, that he was beyond it all.

But from the first shot he took Friday night — a three-point field goal that slipped cleanly through the net — it was clear that he was out to make a point. And he didn’t stop until he had 28 of them.

But what Porzingis could not get was a win. The Knicks put together their best performance of the season, escaping with a 106-102 win over the Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Marcus Morris had 29 points and nine rebounds and Julius Randle added 21 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks (2-7).

Just 48 hours earlier, Porzingis had poured his heart out, wondering aloud when his game would come back to him after he missed 20 months while rehabilitating a torn left Achilles tendon. When the lights came on this time, though, he was ready.

“Out of all these games, I was probably the most relaxed out there,’’ Porzingis said. “It was more me trying to do too much. Tonight was a great opportunity for me, another game against my old team and stuff. I just wanted to play well. Tonight I took a step forward. It sucks that we didn’t win.’’

Despite 38 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists from Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, the Knicks held on, thanks in no small part to the play of Frank Ntilikina. He had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots.

“This was his best game since he’s been in the league,’’ Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “Just what he’s been doing is getting better and better. Every game he becomes more confident. I’m really happy for the kid.’’

Morris’ jumper gave the Knicks a 97-92 lead, and after Doncic missed, Taj Gibson hit two free throws for a seven-point advantage.

Gibson’s dunk gave the Knicks a 103-97 lead, but a layup by Doncic and a pair of missed free throws by RJ Barrett gave the Mavs an opening.

After Tim Hardaway Jr.’s three-pointer made it a one-possession game at 105-102, Gibson missed a pair of free throws, but Doncic misfired on a long three-pointer and Randle’s free throw iced the game.

When Ntilikina joined the Knicks as a lottery pick in the summer of 2017, he arrived in New York thinking he was pairing with Porzingis to provide an international duo that would lead the team for years to come.

But Ntilikina struggled to get his opportunity and then Porzingis was removed from the equation, first by injury and then by the trade that sent the 7-3 former franchise centerpiece to Dallas last season. So Friday night presented an odd meeting — the first time the two were in the starting lineup in the same game, even if it was on opposing teams.

Fizdale talked with Porzingis after the game and was asked what he said. “I just asked him was he happy. That’s what it’s all about. You’ve got to find happiness in this league. He said he was happy, he’s enjoying it. I told him I’m just really happy to see him back out there healthy and running around.’’

Said Porzingis, “He said he was happy to see me and happy that I was happy. We exchanged some words. And I know he’s trying his best for the team to play well and putting in guys in situations where they can succeed and giving Frank a great opportunity now, and he showed what he’s capable of, so it’s, I know Fizdale is doing his best to make that thing work.

“It was good to see him. I know the type of coach he is and the type of character he has, so it was good to see him.’’