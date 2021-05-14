After 70 games, overachieving and exceeding almost all expectations, the Knicks have qualified for the playoffs and assured themselves of a top six finish in the East. They also know that the job isn’t done.

If the season began full of questions about whether the NBA would even get through the schedule, the Knicks have had their own questions to answer along the way: Could they shake off the stench of dysfunction? Could they become a competitive team? Could they slip into the NBA’s play-in tournament? Could they push their way into a playoff berth? Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.

But the Knicks still want more. With two games left in the regular season, they head into the final weekend hopeful of pushing all the way up into the fourth spot in the East, earning home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

"Yeah, of course," RJ Barrett said. "Most definitely. We definitely want that fourth seed. We want home court. All we can do is take care of business."

Taking care of business is not enough to settle their fate, though.

Simply winning out will not assure them of moving up in the standings, but it’s a necessary step, one they kept alive by overcoming a 17-point deficit Thursday to beat San Antonio at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets Saturday afternoon and then finish up with another home date against Boston Sunday at 1 p.m.

While the Knicks know that they will finish somewhere between fourth and sixth place, just where exactly and who they will face in the first round of the playoffs may not be resolved until late Sunday night.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For all of the permutations still in play, the simplest way for the Knicks to move up would be this: If they win the final two games and Miami loses at Milwaukee Saturday night, the Knicks would assure themselves of the fourth seed. Winning out and Miami losing (same applies to Miami’s final game in Detroit Sunday night) would give the Knicks a one-game lead over Miami and would render Atlanta’s final game against Orlando Sunday night moot for the Knicks' place in the standings. If the Hawks lose, the Knicks would be one game ahead of them. If the Hawks win, the two teams would be in a two-way tie and the Knicks hold the first tiebreaker — head-to-head record by sweeping all three games from Atlanta.

But if the three teams finish tied, then the Knicks would remain in sixth place due to a series of tiebreakers, the fourth criteria (conference record) pushing them to the bottom of the three teams.

Julius Randle admitted he is scoreboard watching now and joked that anyone who says that they aren’t are liars.

"I mean, it’s exciting," Randle said. "But we’re really just focused on Charlotte. Got to take care of business, take care of our end and let the chips fall where they may."