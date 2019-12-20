MIAMI — The Knicks were feeling good about themselves this week, celebrating a one-sided win at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and then working through two days of practice and a morning shootaround. As the shootaround at American Airlines Arena was coming to end, players laughed together, shooting trick shots and then spoke about the team coming together.

They pointed to the coaching change that has triggered a 3-3 record in the last six games after a 4-18 start under David Fizdale, and to the morning players-only meeting on the same day Fizdale was let loose. And they may have been convinced that things had turned for the long-struggling franchise.

And then they got to the subject of what was directly in front of them - a test with the Miami Heat (20-8) on Friday night followed by a meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks (25-4) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s great,” RJ Barrett said. “Who doesn’t want a challenge? Going up against two of the best teams in the league, it’s great. Especially as a player, that’s kind of what you live for. I’m very excited.”

“Big test,” Bobby Portis added. “Two top teams in the East. Both teams are playing very well. The Bucks came off an 18-game win streak. They lost to Dallas, but they were the hottest team in the league at the time - still is. And then the Miami Heat are probably the shocker team in the league this year.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us. The Heat only lost one game here this year. Obviously, it’s going to be a big challenge, but I feel like our team, we’re playing good basketball right now. I think we’re catching them at the right time.”

That may be the proper attitude, but it needs a disclaimer. Even with the meeting and the coaching change, the Knicks' wins have come over the Golden State Warriors, the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors and Hawks represent two of only three teams in the NBA with a worse record than the 7-21 mark the Knicks brought into Miami. The Kings were playing shorthanded without their best player, De’Aaron Fox.

But for a team that was drowning, any win is a win. And sometimes losses are more than a loss. The end of Fizdale’s run as Knicks head coach came with consecutive blowouts at the hands of Milwaukee and Denver. The Knicks lost by 44 points in Milwaukee on Dec. 2 and then by 37 three days later to Denver. They then traveled to Denver on the recent West Coast trip under interim head coach Mike Miller and lost, but came back from 20 points down to take a fourth-quarter lead before falling, 111-105.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The loss to the Bucks remains a memory that the Knicks want to avenge or at least erase. While there may not be a good time to face these teams, at least the Knicks have had three days - the two practice days and the morning shootaround to further implement Milller’s plans.

“For sure, I think every game is a big game for us,” Portis said. “We step out there on the basketball court our main job is to win basketball games. Obviously, it’s kind of hard not to remember it. They whipped our tails that night. We let that hurt til midnight and we got over it. I feel like we’re a new team now. We’re balanced. Everybody knows their role. We go out there and play hard. Our team plays together.”