Michael Beasley not surprised his minutes could be cut when Tim Hardaway Jr. returns

Going from being a major contributor for stretches to a forgotten man is nothing new for Beasley.

Knicks forward Michael Beasley reacts during a game

Knicks forward Michael Beasley reacts during a game against the Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Beasley has carried the Knicks offensively in many games recently, but he said he’s not surprised that his playing time could be dramatically cut when Tim Hardaway Jr. returns from injury.

“Honestly, no,” Beasley said Friday. “I’m used to it at this point. Just doing what the team needs, doing what the team asks. If they don’t ask for anything I guess I don’t do anything.”

Going from being a major contributor for stretches to a forgotten man is nothing new for Beasley. The Knicks are his fourth team in the last four years.

Beasley has played in 19 of the 20 games Hardaway has missed to this point. He’s averaging 16.6 points in 23.1 minutes, and led the Knicks in scoring eight times. When Hardaway was healthy, Beasley played 14.4 minutes per game and was benched six times. Hardaway was questionable for Friday’s game against the Timberwolves.

Coach Jeff Hornacek said when Hardaway returns and is playing his normal minutes, Beasley could be called upon when the Knicks need more scoring and Lance Thomas when they need more defense. Beasley, the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, just shrugged it off.

“I’m used to dramatic change, I’m used to ups and downs,” Beasley said. “If anything happens to where I don’t play anymore I can’t cry about it. Just got to look forward to tomorrow, get my work in, keep my conditioning up.”

Beasley said it took a while for him to accept this situation.

“At this point God has granted me the serenity,” he said. “I’m OK with what doesn’t happen. I can control what I can and go from there.”

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

