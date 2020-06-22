TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks will interview Warriors' Mike Brown for head coaching job, source confirms

Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown left, and head coach Steve Kerr, middle, talk with center DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., on June 7, 2019. Credit: AP/Ben Margot

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Interviews for the Knicks' vacant head coaching position have begun and there is a new name in the mix.

A source confirmed that Mike Brown, former head coach of the Cavaliers and Lakers and currently an associate head coach with the Warriors, will be interviewed for the job. The Athletic was the first to report Brown will be interviewed.

Brown has had a successful, although rocky at times, tenure as an NBA head coach. After starting his career as an assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio, he worked under Rick Carlisle in Indiana and then got a head coaching job at just 35 years old with Cleveland, bringing LeBron James to his first postseason berth immediately and a trip to the NBA Finals in his second season as coach.

But he was cut loose by Cleveland despite five straight winning seasons - including a 61-21 record in the final year there in 2009-10 and he moved on to the Lakers, replacing Phil Jackson for the 2011-12 season. But that was an unsuccessful run and he was fired just five games into his second season. He returned to Cleveland in 2013 and lasted just one season before being let go again.

He got a measure of revenge as he won an NBA title as associate head coach with the Warriors, beating the Cavs in 2017.

The Knicks coaching search now has 10 confirmed candidates - four with prior head coaching experience in Brown, Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson. There are six assistants in the mix - San Antonio’s Will Hardy, Philadelphia’s Ime Udoka, Chicago’s Chris Fleming, Orlando’s Pat Delaney and Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley.

A source said that the first round of interviews have begun via phone calls - and although half of the candidates are out of the mix for the NBA resumption (Thibodeau, Atkinson and Woodson are out of work while Brown and Fleming are on teams not included in the 22 teams heading to Orlando) all of the candidates are expected to conduct phone interviews during this first round of inquiries.

