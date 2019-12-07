Mike Miller climbed up the stairs into the media conference room in the bowels of Madison Square Garden, quietly saying hello as he walked past the assembled reporters to face questions, to explain just how he got here.

Just two months onto his first NBA assistant coaching job, he was promoted to serve as interim head coach Friday when the Knicks fired David Fizdale after practice. He inherits the task of trying to guide a team that stumbled to a 4-18 start this season entering Saturday night’s game against the Pacers.

“Well, I have no sense of time right now,” Miller said, trying to explain when he got the word. “It was [Friday] afternoon. Where we have really pushed all the focus is with the players and the staff to work on what we talked about. Let’s get ready for this game. Let’s play more consistent on both sides of the ball.”

He preached consistency as a goal over and over again, just not the type of consistency the Knicks have displayed over the last two seasons when they won only 21 of 83 games under Fizdale. For the Knicks, just over 24 hours from the time Fizdale was cut loose with more than two years remaining on his contract, it was time to move on.

Some of the players were still at the practice facility when Fizdale got the word. Team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry met with those players and let them know what had happened. They also called others and let them know there would be a new voice leading the team. And for players who were there, they had a chance to say goodbye to Fizdale.

The team had held a players-only meeting in the morning ahead of practice Friday and the message, ironically, was that Fizdale should not be taking bullets for what the players were not getting done on the court.

“It was like a normal day,” Taj Gibson said. “We had a strong practice. We got the news coach was fired. I was one of the guys lucky enough to go give him a hug and tell him I appreciate everything he’s done for me, I appreciate him being my coach. That was it.

“One thing about Fiz, he’s always on point. He was always more focused on keeping guys ready, keeping guys focused on becoming strong young men and be ready to adjust to whatever is thrown at you. He was still motivating. He hugged me, he teared up a little bit. We had a good relationship. He told us to keep playing, he’s going to keep watching and keep guys motivated and keep going strong.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Asked if Fizdale had the support of the players, Gibson said, “Guys loved him. Guys respected him. That’s what I saw.”

“It’s tough. Especially from my perspective,” Dennis Smith Jr. said. “You know, that’s a brother that lost his job. He’s out of work. So I definitely feel for him deeply. We didn’t want it to fall on him. We talked about that actually, like, we’ve got to start taking responsibility because he’ll stand up in front of y’all and take all the bullets for all of us. It’s not a hundred percent on him, so it was definitely tough.”

RJ Barrett, who is just 22 games into his NBA career, was asked if it was odd to have the coach fired after running practice. “I have no idea,” he said. “I just got here. I don’t know how these things work.”

The Knicks expect little to change under Miller, who served as coach of the team’s G League affiliate for the last four years — winning coach of the year for the 2017–18 season — since being brought over by Phil Jackson during his tenure as team president. Plus, there hasn’t been enough time for anything to change.

“It’s been a day,” Miller said. “So we’ve really focused on, as we’ve gotten into it, just really preparing for this game. So that has been a lot about the Pacers and going in and knowing what they’re strengths are what we need to do tonight.”