Mike Woodson was on the sidelines and guiding a veteran team into the second round of the playoffs the last time the Knicks were anything but an afterthought in the NBA championship dreams.

More than just a throwback to better days for the franchise, the Knicks formally interviewed Woodson for their head coaching vacancy Friday afternoon according to a source. The New York Daily News was first to report the interview.

That 2012-13 season was the highlight of the last 20 years for the franchise, the only time that the team won a playoff series and while the bulk of the credit went to Carmelo Anthony and the cast of veteran players, Woodson did find the success that no one else could in New York.

The Knicks won an Eastern Conference-best 54 games that season and it earned NBA DefensivePplayer of the Year honors for Tyson Chandler, a Sixth Man of the Year Award for J.R. Smith and placed Anthony third in the Most Valuable Player balloting.

But when the Knicks struggled a year later with 37 wins and missed out on a playoff berth, Phil Jackson was brought on as team president and that spelled the end for Woodson.

While it was Jackson’s desire to implement the triangle offense in New York that led to the parting, Woodson said in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio last month that he would do things differently if given another chance.

“The thing I would change is I would delegate a little bit more with my staff," he said. "When I went into New York, I was brought in as a defensive coordinator so you have a tendency to do a lot. And then I got the head job and they hired new coaches around me and I didn’t delegate enough. And make them more of a part of it. I pretty much ran everything myself, tried to anyway. But I would delegate a little more the next go-around, I think.”

Woodson, who had been a head coach in Atlanta prior to joining the Knicks, first as an assistant and then ascending to the head job for the final 24 games of the 2011-12 season when Mike D’Antoni departed, has not had another head coaching job since he left the Knicks. He served as an assistant coach for the Clippers under Doc Rivers for four seasons, but sat out last season and the current campaign.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While Woodson is one of six candidates on the Knicks' list of confirmed interviews who has had prior head coaching experience, he is regarded as more likely to be brought on as a lead assistant or associate head coach. Tom Thibodeau, who interviewed Thursday, is still thought of as the frontrunner for the job, while Jason Kidd and Kenny Atkinson are also highly-regarded candidates. Mike Brown, currently an assistant with the Warriors, who served as a head coach with the Cavaliers and Lakers, and Mike Miller, who was the Knicks interim coach this season, are the other candidates with head coaching experience.