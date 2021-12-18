Knicks' McBride in protocols but has impressed Thibodeau

BOSTON — Miles McBride had enjoyed the brightest moment of his young NBA career Thursday, scoring 15 points and handing out nine assists with four steals. Saturday morning he joined the growing list of players sidelined by the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

He talked enthusiastically after the game about playing as many minutes as Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would give him. But just like Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox and Immanuel Quickley, the answer was no minutes — instead placed in isolation and waiting to either spend 10 days from the date of the positive test or receive two negative tests from samples at least 24 hours apart.

"For all those guys. It’s just the way life is," Thibodeau said. "Sometimes, there’s nothing you can do about it. The thing that I was most proud of is the way those guys all worked. I’ve said it from the summer; with Miles and Quentin and Jericho [Sims], they’ve been phenomenal and not just in the way they work but when they were competing in practice.

"And so, they were winning more than their fair share of scrimmages and things like that. So, that told me something right there. And there’s a big jump and you have to learn the NBA. There’s no question about that. But just the way they were approaching each day, I knew how I felt that when they got their opportunity they would play well, and they’ll continue to play well. They’re highly competitive. They're very tough. And they’re great workers. And I think when you have those characteristics — and really, those things have nothing to do with talent. That was to do with your makeup and then how you fit into the group and they fit perfectly. So, I was very pleased with them right from the start."

Welcome to the show

The Knicks used a hardship exemption to sign Tyler Hall, who has played for Westchester for parts of the last three seasons, to a 10-day contract. Hall, a 6-5 guard, is currently averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 38.5 minutes per game over 11 games with Westchester in the G League.