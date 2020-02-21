TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks' Moe Harkless: 'I'm not thinking about a buyout'

Moe Harkless of the Knicks controls the ball

Moe Harkless of the Knicks controls the ball in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Moe Harkless spent most of the season preparing for what could be a title run with the Los Angeles Clippers. And when he was sent to the Knicks as part of the trade for Marcus Morris, the thought was raised almost immediately that he would be a candidate for a buyout.

Harkless, a Queens native who played his college ball at St. John’s, was coming home, but he is on an expiring contract and with the Knicks playing out the string, he seemed better suited to get a chance for a postseason run. But he said Friday that he is here for the remainder of the season.

“Yeah, I’m not thinking about a buyout,” Harkless said. “I’m thinking of today. that’s making the most of where I am now. That’s it. For me, I’ll be here the rest of the year.”

That has meant a change in approach.

“I mean, it’s definitely an adjustment with the way things (are),” Harkless said. “It’s a different — everything is different, the culture and everything. It’s just basketball, so we’ve just got to go out there and play. We’re still trying to win games here. Not like we’re trying to lose. Guys are still competitors. It’s just a different situation.”

Harkless started 38 games for the Clippers this season, but after sitting out his first two games with New York after the trade, he came off the bench in the final game before the All-Star break and again Friday night against the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 5.5 points in 51 games.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

