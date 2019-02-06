TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks are most valuable NBA franchise at $4 billion, Forbes says

The average NBA team is worth $1.9 billion, up 13 percent from last year.

From left, the Knicks' Kevin Knox, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Frank Ntilikina look on from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By The Associated Press
The Knicks are worth $4 billion, making them the most valuable NBA team for the fourth straight year, according to Forbes. That's despite having the worst record among the league's 30 teams.

In its annual rankings, Forbes said the Knicks' value increased 11 percent from last year because of a $1 billion renovation of Madison Square Garden, completed in 2013, that has produced a series of new revenue streams.

The Knicks, who feature a starting lineup with three new players acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, lost at home Tuesday night for a franchise-record 15th straight game. They began Wednesday with a 10-43 record.

Forbes says the Los Angeles Lakers remain in second place with a value of $3.7 billion, up 12 percent.

Rounding out the top five are the Golden State Warriors ($3.5 billion), Chicago Bulls ($2.9 billion) and Boston Celtics ($2.8 billion).

