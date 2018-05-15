Knicks to pick ninth in NBA draft

The Knicks will pick ninth in the NBA Draft.

The Knicks went 29-53 and finished with the league’s ninth-worst record. They had an 81.34-percent chance of staying at No. 9, a 1.7-percent chance of getting the first overall pick, 6.1-percent odds of jumping into the top three and 12.56-percent odds of dropping back as many as three spots.

The Knicks haven’t moved up in the lottery since winning the right to draft Patrick Ewing 33 years ago.

The Suns (25.0 percent), Grizzlies (19.9 percent) and Mavericks (13.8) had the best odds of winning the lottery.