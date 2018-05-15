TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks to pick ninth in NBA draft

They had an 81.34-percent chance of staying at No. 9, a 1.7-percent chance of getting the first overall pick and 6.1-percent odds of jumping into the top three.

Knicks general manager Scott Perry at a news

Knicks general manager Scott Perry at a news conference to introduce David Fizdale as the Knicks new head coach at Madison Square Garden on May 8. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print

The Knicks will pick ninth in the NBA Draft.

The Knicks went 29-53 and finished with the league’s ninth-worst record. They had an 81.34-percent chance of staying at No. 9, a 1.7-percent chance of getting the first overall pick, 6.1-percent odds of jumping into the top three and 12.56-percent odds of dropping back as many as three spots.

The Knicks haven’t moved up in the lottery since winning the right to draft Patrick Ewing 33 years ago.

The Suns (25.0 percent), Grizzlies (19.9 percent) and Mavericks (13.8) had the best odds of winning the lottery.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the Mets putting DeGrom going back into rotaton Friday
Clint Frazier of the Yankees scores a run Yankees activate outfielder Frazier
The Mets' Yoenis Cespedes hits a solo home Cespedes’ injury not improving, but no DL yet
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton reacts on second Stanton finally living up to his track record
Giants quarterback Eli Manning denied any wrongdoing in Settlement reached in Eli memorabilia fraud case
Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro warms up Source: Free agent Kenny Vaccaro to visit Jets