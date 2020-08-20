Knicks hoping for change of luck in NBA Draft Lottery

The Knicks have been regulars at the NBA Draft Lottery, equipping the team representative with a good luck charm each time. But no matter what the team has tried to utilize to change its fortunes, karma has caught up with the Knicks and left them faltering in the lottery ever since the team won the very first one.

In 1985, armed with a horseshoe, former star and then general manager Dave DeBusschere presided over the Knicks celebration as they got Patrick Ewing and a lingering belief of a conspiracy to land the consensus No. 1 pick at Madison Square Garden. But since then, they’ve tried an assortment of trinkets including DeBusschere’s championship rings and have come up empty every time. The Knicks have been in the lottery and kept the pick for themselves 16 times since that Ewing lottery in 1985 and 10 times they have remained in place, six times they have dropped backward and not once have they moved up.

Thursday night, Leon Rose was the latest to try his luck, taking his place on a virtual stage as the Knicks’ team president and representative at the proceedings. The Knicks finished with the sixth-worst record in the NBA and this time will need to buck the odds to land the top pick - holding a 9% chance at the No. 1 spot.

For luck, Rose will wear a bracelet made for him by New Jersey teen Antonio Sellers, who already provided a measure of luck to the Knicks this year. Sellers, who was a high school basketball player before he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, was at Knicks practice as part of the Garden of Dreams Foundation and Make-A-Wish on March 1. He met with RJ Barrett, who had played for Duke, which is Sellers’ favorite team, and gave him a bracelet.

The next day, Sellers was at the Knicks game and he made sure Barrett was still wearing the bracelet. Barrett did and the Knicks upset the Houston Rockets in what was also Rose’s first game as team president.

The Knicks have a 37.2% chance of moving into the top four spots, an 8.6%t shot at remaining in sixth, and a 50.2% chance of dropping to No. 7 or 8. They can fall as low as No. 10.

One thing taking pressure off Rose is that unlike last season when the Knicks had the worst record in the NBA and fell to third, there is no clear consensus top pick this time. Last year, dropping to third took the Knicks out of the running for Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

Now it is LaMelo Ball who could have the highest upside. Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Memphis freshman James Wiseman and Dayton’s Obi Toppin also have been mentioned as possible No. 1 overall picks. But some scouts project players like USC freshman Onyeka Okongwu and Israeli 18-year-old Deni Avdija as the best prospect in the draft.

The Knicks also have a wide-open roster with Barrett the only sure building block. Mitchell Robinson, who was a second-round choice two years ago, is raw, but maybe the only other foundation piece on the roster. Ball, Cole Anthony, Tyrese Haliburton and Killian Hayes all could fill the team’s hole at point guard.

Rose hasn’t given a hint of which direction he’ll go with the pick, but the Knicks also have the No. 27 overall pick (from the Clippers) and Charlotte’s second-round pick at No. 38.

