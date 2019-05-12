As the Knicks stumbled through a 17-65 season, tied for the worst record in franchise history and the worst record in the NBA this season, at least the light at the end of the tunnel was the NBA Draft Lottery.

But when Tuesday’s lottery is held at 8:30 p.m. in the Hilton Chicago, the Knicks' best odds are to land the fifth pick, thanks to a revamped lottery system that tries to dissuade teams from tanking in an attempt to secure a slot at the top of the draft.

The Knicks have a 14 percent chance of landing the top pick, which almost certainly will be Duke’s Zion Williamson. That’s the same odds as the second and third worst teams, the Cavaliers and Suns, thanks to the new system approved in 2017 by the league’s Board of Governors. This, the first year the new system will be implemented, is swapped for a system that would have given the worst team a 25 percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

The Knicks have a 47.9 percent chance of landing the fifth pick. By virtue of the worst record, they can’t slip below No. 5. The Knicks' odds for the rest of those five spots include 13.4 percent for the second pick, 12.7 for No. 3 and 11.9 for No. 4.

On the bright side, the last time the Knicks were 17-65 they had the second-worst record, but the 2015 lottery dropped them from the No. 2 pick to No. 4 with the 76ers and Lakers jumping over them. It worked out as Kristaps Porzingis fell into their laps, or at least it did until the relationship splintered between the Knicks and the franchise centerpiece and the team traded him to Dallas. That left the Knicks without a star, but did create the cap space to chase two max salary stars this summer.

Patrick Ewing — the last player to lead the Knicks to regular contention — will represent the franchise on the dais Tuesday. He was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Knicks in 1985 after the team won the first lottery, one that still is the subject of nearly as many conspiracy theories as UFO sightings. Was it a frozen envelope or a bent corner that allowed Ewing to land at Madison Square Garden?

The NBA has moved steadily to avoid those sorts of questions. Now, before the cards are turned over on the stage Tuesday night, the actual lottery will be held in a separate room with media members, NBA officials, representatives of the participating teams and the accounting firm of Ernst and Young in attendance. Fourteen carefully tested and weighed Ping-Pong balls numbered 1 through 14 will be placed in a lottery machine. There are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14, without regard to their order of selection. Before the lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations will be assigned to the 14 participating lottery teams.

Allan Houston will represent the Knicks in the actual room where the ping-pong balls are drawn. “There’s no such thing as luck," he said. "You know that.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And that's hard to argue concerning the Knicks, who have rarely seen anything but hard times since Ewing departed.