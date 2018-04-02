GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The Knicks couldn’t be one of the top eight teams in the Eastern conference, but the team still has a shot at being one of the bottom eight teams in the league.

At this point, accomplishing that would be a victory for the Knicks.

After their fourth-straight season of at least 50 losses, the Knicks need as much help as they can get, and the best draft pick possible would be a good start.

With five games to go, the Knicks (27-50) have the NBA’s ninth-worst record. They are one game up on the Bulls, who aren’t necessarily trying to win, and they’re two ahead of the Nets, who traded away their first-round pick.

Jeff Hornacek said he isn’t approaching these games any differently or planning to give the younger guys more minutes. He also said the possibility of moving up in the lottery standings is not at the forefront of their minds.

“If you ask any of the players or coaches that’s not [a thought],” Hornacek said after practice Monday. “We’ve said it all along, that that’s not what we’re trying to do. With the guys out there, we’re trying to win the game and that’s what we want from them.”

If the Knicks finish ninth, they have a 6.1 percent chance of getting a top-three pick. If the Knicks finish eighth, it jumps to 9.9 percent and 15 percent if they finish seventh.

The Knicks have the toughest remaining schedule of the three teams. Their five games are against teams who are a combined 12 games over .500. The Bulls face teams who are a combined 37 games below .500. The Nets’ opponents are one game above .500, but they play the Bulls twice.

The Knicks play a winnable game Tuesday, though, against the Orlando Magic, tied for the third-worst record at 22-54. Orlando has won just four of its last 22. The Knicks have won just four of their last 26, but one was against the Magic.

Enes Kanter (lower back/wrist) is doubtful. Troy Williams had surgery to repair a fractured jaw that he suffered in Saturday’s loss and is done for the season. Michael Beasley (illness) didn’t practice and is questionable.

Other Knicks who will see minutes Tuesday could be worn down. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke — former Michigan teammates — were planning to fly to San Antonio for Monday’s NCAA championship game and then fly home afterward. Also, Damyean Dotson, Luke Kornet and Isaiah Hicks are playing for the Knicks’ G League team in its playoff game Monday night.

After Orlando, the Knicks host the Heat and Bucks on back-to-back nights. Neither team has clinched and both are playing for seeding. The Knicks end the season with a home-and-home against the Cavaliers. It’s hard to say at this point whether the Cavaliers will be playing for something such as seeding and how much LeBron James will play.

If the Knicks go 1-4, they would need the Bulls to go 2-3 to have a coin flip for lottery position.

Chicago hosts Charlotte, plays at Boston, has a home-and-home with the Nets and then closes out the season against Detroit. The Bulls are 6-14 since returning from the All-Star break.

When they played at the Garden two weeks, the Bulls left Zach LaVine, Lauri Markannen and Kris Dunn in Chicago and held out Robin Lopez. That game could come back to bite the Knicks.

The Nets play four of their last five on the road – at Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago and Boston – and one home game against the Bulls.

Philadelphia and Milwaukee are still playing for something. But the Nets’ last three games are winnable. They play two against the Bulls, and the Celtics who could have their playoff position wrapped up then.