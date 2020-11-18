TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks trade up in NBA draft

Knicks president Leon Rose looks on prior to

Knicks president Leon Rose looks on prior to a game against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Mar. 2, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Popper
The Knicks made the first move of the Leon Rose era hours ahead of the NBA Draft, packaging the No. 27 and 38 pick to move up slightly, obtaining the Utah Jazz pick at No. 23.

The Knicks also received the draft rights to 7-2 Ante Tomic, who was a second-round pick in 2008 and is not expected to play in the NBA.

It may seem like a high price to pay to move up to No. 23 considering the early second-round pick holds value by not coming with a rookie contract guarantee that could clog the salary cap as the Knicks search for a star. But the Knicks could be using the higher pick as an asset to pair with either their No. 8 pick or a player as a precursor to another move.

The Knicks also can still buy a second-round pick if they find a player to target later in the draft, which begins at 8 p.m.

