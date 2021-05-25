TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks get good numbers in NBA Draft order following tiebreaker drawings

Knicks president Leon Rose watches his team play

Knicks president Leon Rose watches his team play against the Rockets during the first half at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
The Knicks lost Game 1 to the Hawks on Sunday, but they did get a win on an off-day Tuesday when the NBA conducted the drawings to break ties and establish the NBA Draft order. The Knicks and Hawks were tied with identical 41-31 records and the Knicks got homecourt by virtue of a tiebreaker. And they earned the tiebreaker in the draft, too, thanks to the NBA drawing.

The Knicks will now select No. 19 overall. And they benefited from another tie-breaking victory Tuesday as the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round pick, which is headed to the Knicks as a piece of the Kristaps Porzingis deal, won a drawing against the Lakers, setting the pick at No. 21 overall.

So the Knicks, barring a trade, will pick at No. 19, 21, 32 (from Detroit) and 58 (from Philadelphia).

Noel status?

Nerlens Noel participated in practice and while he is listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle, it seems likely he will be in the lineup.

"Nerlens did a little more today, so he’s feeling better," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We’ll see where he is tomorrow."

"He was like his normal self," Taj Gibson said. "I don’t know how to answer that question. We had a normal practice today, I didn’t see anything."

Highlight in low game

The Knicks weren’t celebrating anything after the Game 1 loss, but a moment to remember came with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter when RJ Barrett broke out ahead of the pack and threw down a monstrous dunk over Bogdan Bogdanovic that had the crowd rocking Madison Square Garden.

"Yeah, that was a special moment, something that I’ll always remember," Barrett said. "It was definitely a great feeling. The crowd went crazy. So hopefully we give them some more stuff to be crazy about."

