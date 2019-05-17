CHICAGO — While there may have been a collective groan among fans back in New York Tuesday as the Ping-Pong balls left the Knicks with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, Knicks president Steve Mills insisted that the disappointment isn’t coming from the team.

The top pick and the opportunity to draft Zion Williamson may have been the hope for the team after finishing with a league-worst 17-65 record, but the Knicks landed the third pick in what most executives around the league believe is a three-player tier at the top of the draft. The odds in the new lottery system actually had the team with a 47.9-percent chance of finishing at No. 5 overall, so the chance to get either RJ Barrett or Ja Morant was enough to call it a win for a team in need of one.

“We’re excited about where we are,” Mills said as prospects worked out on the court behind him at Quest Multisport on day two of the NBA Draft Combine. “We know we’ll get a good player at three. So it’s something we’re excited about and look forward to.”

But the Knicks' rebuilding plans center around far more than just where they select in the first round. The team has cleared out as much as $74 million in salary-cap space, enough to secure two max-salary free agents. And the No. 3 pick might just be trade bait for another veteran with rumors growing louder that the Knicks will be in the mix for Anthony Davis if the New Orleans Pelicans can not convince him to remain with the team long-term after he asked out last year at the trade deadline, informing the team he would not sign another contract after the coming season.

“We want to build this team the right way,” Mills said. “We’ve always said we’re going to continue to work hard during the draft process. We believe we’re a team that can draft well and this is all part of our plan and growing our team.”

That stuck in line with what Mills and general manager Scott Perry have preached since last September when they insisted they would not skip steps in the process as they tore down the remnants of the team that the last team president, Phil Jackson, had left behind in his wake.

Asked if would look into moving the pick, Mills kept his cards close to the vest, responding, “We’re here to evaluate the players that are here, and we’ll keep moving along in our process.”

While the Knicks may not have the assets to put together the best package for Davis, they do have some advantages. Reportedly Davis has indicated that if he is traded he would only sign a new contract with the Knicks or the Lakers. And ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan reported that the Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, has struck the Lakers off of the list of potential trading partners after the team believed that there was tampering last year to unite Davis with LeBron James on the Lakers.

MacMullan said on an ESPN podcast, “We have been told, I think, through channels – most of us have heard this same scuttlebutt – that Gayle Benson has basically told him, 'To the Lakers, over my dead body.' ”

That leaves the Knicks and the Boston Celtics as teams most likely to contend for Davis. And while the Knicks may want to take a cautious path, keeping their young talent in place - including this year’s pick - if they can sign Kevin Durant and another star in free agency that puts a win-now mode in place, making Davis a better fit than an 18-year-old with one year of college like Barrett.

Mills wasn’t about to tip his hand. Executives around the league are convinced that Durant will sign in New York and while all of the serious work may be done in hotel suites here, Mills and Perry spoke happily in the hotel lobby Wednesday with Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin and their coach Alvin Gentry.

“It’s been a good week for us,” Mills said. “As a group, we have a lot of guys here meeting the young players. We probably have interviewed 30 different guys over the course of time here. So it’s been a good, productive week for us."