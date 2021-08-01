A look at the Knicks and potential free agent targets

Monday afternoon the Knicks will wade into the free-agent market much like they have the last two years, loaded with salary-cap space. While they are hopeful that they can convince their primary targets to sign on this time — unlike the last two offseasons — they still have huge decisions to make.

The Knicks have approximately $50 million in cap space, a figure that drops if they opt to keep their cap holds in place on Derrick Rose ($10 million), Reggie Bullock ($5.5 million) and Nerlens Noel ($6 million). The free-agent market is not the star-filled list that it has been in recent summers — or like the summer of 2022 could be.

But with a glaring hole at point guard and a desire to not backslide after last season’s 41-31 record and playoff appearance, the Knicks are expected to be players in the chase for some pricy free agents or trade targets. While their optimal plan might be waiting for Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal to ask for a trade, or to package some of their pieces to take a flier on Cleveland’s Collin Sexton, this is what awaits them if they are ready to spend.

THE STARS

Chris Paul, PG, Phoenix: Paul is expected to opt out of his $44 million option with the Suns. The question for Knicks president Leon Rose is just how deep are the ties to Paul, whom he has had a long relationship with — good enough to convince Paul to head across the country from Phoenix and his nearby Los Angeles home? And good enough to feel confident that handing a 36-year-old point guard a multiyear deal believed to be in the range of $100 million is a smart business decision?

Kyle Lowry, PG, Toronto: Slightly younger than Paul and less inclined to remain in place with his current team, Lowry, 35, makes sense for the Knicks — but also makes sense for a lot of teams who are working to clear space to pursue him as a floor general for a team seeking to elevate to championship contender. Miami is believed to be the most ardent suitor while New Orleans, Dallas, the Knicks and possibly Philadelphia, not to mention his current team, are expected to make pitches.

Kawhi Leonard, SF, LA Clippers: Undoubtedly the best talent in the market (if he opts out of his player option), but he also comes with a disclaimer: He likely will miss the entire 2021-22 season as he recovers from ACL surgery.

SECOND TIER

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG, Nets: Coming off ACL surgery, his value may be accompanied by question marks. But he figures to be more affordable and less likely to remain with his current team. Not the stars that the other two are, but younger and fits Tom Thibodeau’s attacking style, although not the three-point threat that Lowry is.

Lonzo Ball, PG, New Orleans: A restricted free agent, Ball certainly seems available. The Pelicans made moves in an effort to reportedly pursue Lowry but still don’t have to let Ball walk out the door with no compensation unless a deal is structured to make matching it prohibitive. Do the Knicks want to commit that sort of deal to Ball?

HAVE TO SPEND IT SOMEWHERE

Evan Fournier, SG, Boston: The Celtics dealt for him and seem intent on creating the space to keep him. But he does fit some of the Knicks' needs for another scoring option.

DeMar DeRozan, SF, San Antonio: With the Spurs in a building mode DeRozan looks to be available and he showed some improvement as a playmaker in San Antonio. But the soon-to-be 32-year-old still seems like a reach for the Knicks, who have greater needs.