Nobody can be certain who the Knicks will take with the No. 9 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, but with a chance to change the direction of the franchise, plenty are trying to find out.

The Knicks will need to add talent around Kristaps Porzingis under new coach David Fizdale to compete in the future, but which position will the team look to fortify first?

Here’s a look at what the Knicks might do at No. 9, according to various NBA draft experts.

Newsday: Mikal Bridges, small forward, Villanova, junior

Knicks writer Al Iannazzone pegged Bridges at No. 9 as a winning player who could bring that culture to the franchise. Iannazzone says Bridges is NBA ready and “checks all the boxes” for the Knicks. (as of May 19)

The Ringer: Trae Young, point guard, Oklahoma, freshman

Young is considered to be hit-or-miss by The Ringer, which compares him to Mike Bibby, Trey Burke and Aaron Brooks. His main selling point is his perimeter scoring (as of June 13)

SI.com: Mikal Bridges

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SI’s Jeremy Woo believes the Knicks would take Trae Young or Michael Porter should either player fall to No. 9. Woo says Bridges would be a nice fit on the perimeter around Porzingis. (as of June 12)

ESPN: Trae Young

ESPN’s Insiders have Young as the player the Knicks should take, not necessarily who they will take, in their “Grade A” mock draft. They say Young’s potential on offense is outweighed by any defensive concerns. (as of June 18)

CBS Sports: Collin Sexton, point guard, Alabama, freshman

After Frank Ntilikina’s rookie season, CBS’ Gary Parrish believes the Knicks will look for a true point guard this time. Parrish describes Sexton as “super-fast, super-quick and forever aggressive.” (as of June 15)

Washington Post: Mikal Bridges

Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post thinks the Knicks would be happy to have Porter or Young, but believes Bridges can step in immediately and help David Fizdale “establish a culture.” (as of June 14)

Bleacher Report: Mikal Bridges

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report says Bridges’ “low-maintenance approach and locker room presence” have scouts raving as the Knicks look for help shooting and on defense. (as of June 11)

Sporting News: Wendell Carter, center, Duke, freshman

Sean Deveney of Sporting News thinks the Knicks could make a move up for a guard, but thinks they could go for someone to play alongside Porzingis down low. “Offensively, they’d be quite a tandem. Defensively... that would be a question mark.” (as of June 18)

USA Today: Collin Sexton

Sexton is described by USA Today as an “aggressive, confident scorer.” (as of June 15)

SB Nation: Mikal Bridges

Tom Ziller of SB Nation says Bridges projects as a “3-and-D” player who is “solid, not great.” (as of June 11)

Yahoo Sports: Wendell Carter

Yahoo’s Jordan Schultz sees Carter becoming a “high-level rebounder” at the next level. He also writes that Carter is a balanced shooter with a “sound” release. (as of June 5)