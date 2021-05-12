When the game was over the tension and anger was palpable, even via Zoom. The Knicks had blown a fourth-quarter lead, an overtime lead and in the process of losing to the Lakers on Tuesday night, also saw a drop from fourth to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tom Thibodeau was short with his answers, referring every query back to the simple fact that they just had to get one more rebound. Julius Randle took the blame for the loss on his shoulders for missing a potential game-winning shot at the end of regulation. And Derrick Rose surrounded long pauses with the only words he could find to capture the mood — expletives interspersed among the answers.

But Thibodeau likes to point out that the Knicks can’t afford to look back or look ahead, and right now that might be the best advice he could offer his team. The loss dropped the Knicks into a three-way tie with Atlanta and Miami for the fourth spot in the East, but with tiebreakers the Knicks are sitting in sixth place. Now, the Knicks must move on, put this heartbreak behind them and focus on the next task: the final three games at Madison Square Garden, starting Thursday against San Antonio.

"It’s tough, extremely tough," Rose said. "But by the end of the night, tomorrow when you wake up, you’ve got to have amnesia. But it’s . . . hard right now, I can’t even lie. When you get so emotionally involved in playing hard, you get lost in the game. You want the outcome to be in your favor and it sucks man, it sucks."

The three-way tiebreaker leaves the Knicks in sixth place (and there is still a long-shot chance that they could tumble to seventh if they lose all three remaining games and Boston wins its final three, including a head-to-head between the two Sunday in the regular-season finale). If the Knicks are in a tie with either Miami or Atlanta they would resort to head-to-head play as the first tiebreaker. The Knicks have swept all three meetings with the Hawks and were swept in all three by the Heat.

The Hawks are home for all three of their remaining games beginning with Wednesday night’s game against Washington and then lottery-bound Orlando and Houston. Miami will host Philadelphia Thursday and then play at Milwaukee Saturday before finishing off in Detroit Sunday.

One Knicks win will clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2013, avoiding the play-in tournament, and getting at least five days off before the first round of the postseason. But the Knicks have to keep an eye on the scoreboard now and hope for help if they want to move into the fourth vs. fifth opening-round matchup, thus avoiding the Nets or Bucks in the first round.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s tough," Randle said. "But we control our own destiny. So get rest, get back home and finish the job."

Rose admitted that the learning will come, acknowledging that the mistakes will be reviewed, including that final rebound in regulation when he failed to box out Wes Matthews, whose rebound basket allowed the Lakers to send the game into overtime.

"We'll probably look at film," he said. "Thibs will yell at me about it. But it is what it is."

"We came out of the trip 3-3," Thibodeau said. "We were one rebound away from having a win tonight. And we’ve got to learn. The intensity of the game — this has been a long road trip, there’s been a lot of fight. But we have to understand the intensity of the end of the game. So we’ll learn from it. And it’ll be a quick turnaround going home and we’ll be ready for it."

--