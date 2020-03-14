Before they made their way into the locker room Wednesday night where team executives awaited them with the news that the NBA season was suspended, the Knicks were celebrating an overtime win in Atlanta. And then that was it, the last game for the foreseeable future, maybe the last game for the season.

So this is where it ends for now, a 21-45 record and what seemed like a mercy-killing to another season bound for 50 losses. And it’s worth asking, if this is all, what did the Knicks get out of this season that began with an earthquake halting their first preseason game and ended with a pandemic shutting the doors Wednesday - and was equally chaotic for much of the time in between.

In that last game 19-year-old RJ Barrett had 26 points and 21-year-old Mitchell Robinson was 7-for-7 from the field. The night before that 21-year-old Frank Ntilikina became the youngest player in franchise history to post 20 points and 10 assists in a game. So that’s all promising for the future, right?

Well, it depends on what the future is and no one really knows. Leon Rose has taken over as team president and was along for the ride during the last seven games, but he has yet to name a general manager or a coach for next season, moves that were expected to come at season’s end, whenever that is.

So here’s what the Knicks have found this year:

Changes at the top: David Fizdale is not the coach to lead the team through this rebuild. And Steve Mills isn’t going to be around for it either. Scott Perry is hanging on as GM for now, but no assurances for him either. It was September, 2018 when the three posed together, excitedly talking about plans and patience. In reality, not so much. Free agent failings: The Knicks signed seven free agents last summer hoping to turn around their fortunes and make the franchise more attractive. It didn’t work. The record is bad again, jobs have been lost and the only free agent signing who lived up to expectations was the last one in and first out, Marcus Morris. The Knicks only missed out on the stars they sought, but in rushing to Plan B they paid high prices that made the other six immoveable at the trade deadline. The next decisions for Leon Rose will be whether or not to pick up options on five of them. The kids are alright: Under interim coach Mike Miller, the Knicks improved their record, but to the frustration of many even after the outcome of the season became clear, he kept 34-year-old Taj Gibson in the starting lineup along with rental Moe Harkless. While Barrett and Robinson got their minutes, Kevin Knox was buried and Ntilikina was playing a career-low minutes per game. Damyean Dotson and Allonzo Trier disappeared completely behind Harkless, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock.

So the outcome for this season is that the Knicks are no closer to knowing what they have in place than they were when the season began and maybe even more confused with the changing of the team president and the likely organizational changes to follow. Rose might be facing a nearly barren roster - Barrett and Robinson are the only young players who have been in the plans of the prior leadership and figure to remain for this next incarnation. There isn’t a star on the roster to raise the hopes of fans while the build takes hold.

The summer looked to be more interesting than the season for the Knicks with the draft and free agency coming after Rose puts his leadership team in place. But for now, like everything else, it’s on hold.