Two of the top three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft will go head to head in Las Vegas in the NBA Summer League next month.

The Knicks and RJ Barrett, the No. 3 pick in the draft, will take on the Pelicans and No. 1 pick Zion Williamson in their summer league opener on July 5.

Knicks summer league schedule

Knicks vs. Pelicans, Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Knicks vs. Suns, Sunday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Knicks vs. Raptors, Tuesday, July 9 at 9:30 p.m., NBATV

Knicks vs. Lakers, Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 p.m., ESPN2