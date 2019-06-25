Knicks to face Zion Williamson, Pelicans in NBA Summer League opener
Two of the top three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft will go head to head in Las Vegas in the NBA Summer League next month.
The Knicks and RJ Barrett, the No. 3 pick in the draft, will take on the Pelicans and No. 1 pick Zion Williamson in their summer league opener on July 5.
Knicks summer league schedule
Knicks vs. Pelicans, Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Knicks vs. Suns, Sunday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Knicks vs. Raptors, Tuesday, July 9 at 9:30 p.m., NBATV
Knicks vs. Lakers, Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.