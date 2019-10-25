In the postgame locker room late Wednesday night in San Antonio, Knicks coach David Fizdale was on his way out the door when he stopped at the locker of Elfrid Payton, shaking his hand and congratulating him on a job well done. The real reward came Friday night when Fizdale handed Payton the starting point guard job.

But as the Knicks fell for a second straight game, this one a frustrating 113-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, it was more evidence that the Knicks’ lineup is going to be a work in progress.

In the uncertain world of the Knicks, there were no assurances that it would last longer than this night, but it was a quick promotion after the season opened two days earlier with Payton getting the third chance at the job.

Payton had 10 points, two assists and two turnovers in 24 minutes Friday night.

Fizdale had not named a starter for that opening game Wednesday until two hours before the season began, and when he did pass up on Payton, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina and put RJ Barrett at the spot, he assured all of them that it was a fluid situation that would change with performance. And that, he said, is what provided the opportunity for Payton.

“His play,” Fizdale said. “He played really well. I like the way he quarterbacked the team, the way he pushed the pace, the way he defended. It was all the things I’ve been asking.”

So when he sat down with Payton to let him know that he was starting, it was little more in-depth than the handshake after the first game.

“It’s simple. You earned it,” Fizdale said. “I tell all those guys, I’m going to keep making you earn it and it’s always flexible.”

The Knicks may have thought about finding a player with a defensive mindset to counter Kyrie Irving after the Nets point guard scored 50 in the opener, this time the object of Fizdale’s affection was Allonzo Trier, who provided an offensive spark. Trier started the first game and missed all three of his field-goal attempts. Friday night, though, Trier contributed 22 points, shooting 6-for-7, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 19 points before they began to push their way back. Trier started it and then the offense came from other bench sources. Kevin Knox, who hit 4-for-4 from three, scored 16 points, and Wayne Ellington, who didn’t even enter the game until the fourth quarter, but hit three three-pointers, the last one giving the Knicks their first lead of the game, 107-106 with 3:55 remaining.

The downside of having a lineup based on the latest performance is developing stability or consistency. The Knicks not only added Payton to the starting lineup Friday, but also inserted Mitchell Robinson, who missed Wednesday’s opener with a sprained right ankle. Robinson had six points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes Friday night.

“You only get to that place by experimenting and trying to figure it out,” Fizdale said. “When you’ve got nine new faces, you have to build through some different things to figure out exactly what works. Once you start getting closer to that we try to stick closer to those lineups.”