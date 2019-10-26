In the final minute of the game Friday night, there was little doubt who would have the ball in his hands for the Brooklyn Nets, that Kyrie Irving would control the game and take the last shots.

The Knicks, two games into this new season, are still trying to figure out who will even be in the game.

After swapping the starting lineup that he had put in place for the season opener, Knicks coach David Fizdale was altering plans on the fly again this time. Elfrid Payton was in the starting lineup at point guard. But after the team fell in a huge hole again, the Knicks were scrambling for answers, turning to Allonzo Trier for an offensive boost to get them back and then hoping someone could find a way to close out what eventually became a 113-109 loss.

“We have depth,” Fizdale said. “We’ve just got to get them all to play on the same night and get them clicking on the same night. But that’s going to take time obviously. We’ve had three weeks together. But the fact we have the kind of grit that doesn’t lay down, those are two playoff teams we lost to on the road that we had a chance to win those games. Luckily, we get a chance to play tomorrow.”

After the Knicks turned a 19-point deficit into a three-point advantage on an RJ Barrett driving layup with 3:41 remaining, they never scored again. Barrett missed the free throw on the play and the team then misfired four times — each by a different player — and turned the ball over three times.

In the uncertain world of the Knicks, there were no assurances that Payton’s promotion would last longer than Friday night. Payton had 10 points and two assists in 24 minutes Friday night.

Fizdale had not named a starter for the opening game Wednesday until two hours before the season began, and when he did pass up on Payton, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina and put Barrett at the spot, he assured all of them that it was a fluid situation that would change with performance. And that, he said, is what provided the opportunity for Payton.

“His play,” Fizdale said. “He played really well. I like the way he quarterbacked the team, the way he pushed the pace, the way he defended. It was all the things I’ve been asking … I tell all those guys, I’m going to keep making you earn it and it’s always flexible.”

Though the Knicks may have thought about finding a player with a defensive mindset to counter Irving after the Nets point guard scored 50 in the opener, this time the object of Fizdale’s affection was Allonzo Trier, who provided an offensive spark. Trier started the first game and missed all three of his field-goal attempts. But Friday, Trier contributed 22 points, shooting 6-for-7, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 19 points before they began to push their way back. Trier started it and then the offense came from other bench sources. Kevin Knox, who hit 4-for-4 from three, scored 16 points, and Wayne Ellington, who didn’t even enter the game until the fourth quarter, hit three three-pointers.

“We’re a resilient group,” Randle said. “We know we’re going to keep fighting. There were plenty of times we could have folded throughout the game, but we stayed together. We were able to put a run there and gave ourselves a chance to win. Unfortunate turnovers down the end.”