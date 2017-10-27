Knicks rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina is active for Friday night’s game against the Nets at Madison Square Garden, coach Jeff Hornacek said before the game.

Hornacek, however, wouldn’t say whether Ntilikina will play against the Nets.

Ntilikina, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft, practiced Thursday for the first time since injuring his ankle during practice last Friday. The injury forced him to miss the Knicks’ last two games, a 111-107 loss to Detroit at home and a 110-89 loss at Boston.

Ntilikina has played in just one game for the Knicks this season, the season-opening loss to Oklahoma City. In eight minutes against the Thunder, Ntilikina had an assist, a turnover and two missed shots.

Meanwhile, Hornacek said there could be a change or two to the starting lineup for Friday night’s game, but he wouldn’t reveal his starters.

Veteran Jarrett Jack is expected to get his first start at point guard with the Knicks.

“My job is to make sure the team is ready to play out the gate, put us in the best possible situation to go out here and execute,” Jack said before the game.

Jack also said that guys “have to step up and play harder. Period.” The Knicks (0-3) are the NBA’s only winless team.

Hornacek also said veteran Kyle O’Quinn remains ahead of Willy Hernangomez in the rotation.