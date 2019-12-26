The most consistent thing about the Knicks in the time since Mike Miller took over as interim coach has been his pleading and preaching for consistency.

So perhaps if you’re trying to figure out how to explain the Knicks blowing a double-digit lead Monday to a conglomeration of Wizards players — really, players in Wizards uniforms because even their head coach Scott Brooks might have had a hard time identifying some of them — and then turning it around against a surging Nets squad, well, consistency is preached, but it certainly hasn’t been played.

The Knicks rebounded from that loss and responded with a consistent pounding of the Nets in a 94-82 win at Barclays Center Thursday night.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 33 points and shot 14-for-26, including 5-for-9 on three-pointers. Marcus Morris added 22 points.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Knicks (8-24). And for a night it let them put behind the loss to Washington and the alarming comments that followed about a lack of focus. The NBA’s elite can be forgiven for a lack of focus. The Knicks can not.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a new focus,” Miller said before the game. “I think we have good focus every day. There’s times in games maybe where things, you don’t execute the way that you need to. And that’s maybe what they’re referring to. When you have to make an adjustment, it’s what they see on the floor. Players make the adjustments on the floor with what the game needs. Time and score.

“I think our focus has been really good. I’ve been pleased with it. These guys have showed up every day. We’ve got guys that really care about getting better. And we’re looking forward to playing today.”

Miller, who has yet to voice a disparaging word about anyone or anything in the organization, is sticking with that line. But the players have admitted that they sensed a lack of focus Monday, not just in the game, but beginning at the morning shoot around that day.

If Miller wouldn’t say it, he did act upon it, putting the team through a two-hour shoot around at the Barclays Center. There are no amount of polite words that can cover up losing to a Wizards squad that was missing eight players, a team that followed up that win with a 30-point loss to the Pistons Thursday.

Oddly, the only consistent thing for the Knicks this season has been playing the Nets. The Knicks lost by four in Brooklyn in the first week of the season, then dropped a two-point decision at Madison Square Garden.

The Nets scored their fewest points of the season and became just the second team this season, along with the Bulls, to shoot less than 30 percent in a game. Their 26.9 percentage against the Knicks was the worst by any team in the league this season.

“We got lucky,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game of the first two meetings. “They could have gone either way. We made some shots, they missed some shots. They played us tough. I expect them to play us tough again tonight.

“I think they’re different schematically, especially defense. I think they’ve changed some things, which is normal. Few things offensively. Nine-game sample size. I think they’ve played well. Elfrid Payton coming back, I think that’s helped. But like I said, we’ve struggled with them twice, so I expect tonight to be another nip and tuck game.”

Even Atkinson was wrong. The Knicks played them well, but this wasn’t a nip and tuck game. Instead, the game turned into a one-sided contest from midway through the first quarter.