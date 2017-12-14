It was sort of a joke and it was sort of not. When Kenny Atkinson was asked how the Nets would manage to contain Kristaps Porzingis, he laughed wryly, a vocal shrug if there ever was one.

“If you’ve got any suggestions, I’d love to hear them,” the Nets coach said. “He does it all. The great thing about Kristaps is that he defends, too . . . So you’re figuring out his offensive game, but you’re also figuring out how the heck you get him out of the way so he can’t score the ball. He’s a unique, unique player — great for the NBA, not great for the Nets tonight.”

And for more than two quarters, Atkinson’s words held true. The Nets could not stop Porzingis, they couldn’t clog him up or slow him down. It took Porzingis’ knee to do that.

The Knicks won, 111-104 at a feverish Barclays Center, but it was decidedly Pyrrhic in nature, as their best player and their best draw went down in the third quarter. It’s only the Knicks second road win this year.

The Knicks were making themselves right at home before what appeared to be a non-contact injury, sustained by Porzingis when he was contesting Rondae-Hollis Jefferson’s layup with 9:25 left in the quarter.

Porzingis walked off to the bench holding his knee and did not return. The Knicks are officially calling it a sore left knee.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis tweaked the knee in the first half and it didn’t feel right in the third quarter. Porzingis will see doctors tomorrow.

With Porzingis out, that quickly changed the entire complexion of the game. The Nets, who once trailed by 18 in the second quarter, looked like a team reborn.

The Nets went off on a 20-8 run without Porzingis there to stop them. They took their first lead of the game with 5:44 left in the third when Allen Crabbe stole the ball and dished it to Hollis-Jefferson, whose layup made it 73-72. Trailing 77-73, the Knicks, led by an amped up Courtney Lee and Michael Beasley, staged a comeback. The Knicks led 87-82 going into the fourth.

Porzingis had 13 points, four assists and two rebounds before his early, somewhat troubling exit. Lee, in his absence, took on the mantle — leading all scorers with 27 points. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 26 points and seven assists. Hollis-Jefferson scored a career-high 25 points with seven rebounds.

The Nets, who made 12 of 42 three-pointers, got to within three with 5:22 left. But their frenetic pace — and lackluster ballhandling — bit them. Two straight turnovers led to five straight points for the Knicks: Tyler Zeller lost it to Ron Baker, who fed Lee for the reverse layup, and then Caris LeVert lost the ball midcourt to Baker again. Lee’s uncontested three put the Knicks up 100-92 with 4:20 left. The Nets got to within 100-97 on DeMarre Carroll’s putback but the Knicks created space again with Frank Ntilikina’s three.