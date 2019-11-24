Knicks fall to Nets after another uphill climb

When the Knicks readied for the start of Sunday night’s game against the Nets it was with one clear objective — get off to a strong start. And then the game began and the Knicks could glance up at the scoreboard and see they were behind by 14 points in the first quarter.

Once again, it was an uphill battle for the Knicks all game long and while they eventually came back to tie the score in the third quarter, it was just too much to ask even against a shorthanded Nets squad. The Knicks fell, 103-101, at Madison Square Garden, dropping to 4-13 on the season.

There was no Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant to serve as a reminder of what might have been for the Knicks, neither one even joining the Nets on the bench to watch. So the Knicks were left to consider instead exactly what they are.

They moaned afterward about the free-throw discrepancy -- the Nets attempting 34 to 16 for the Knicks — even though the Knicks could have made up the final two-point margin if they made more than just nine of those 16 attempts. They talked about fight and sticking together, but the facts remain. After a 2-8 start to the season had the front office executives speaking out, the Knicks are 2-5 with three straight losses and headed off to Toronto Wednesday.

Not giving up is as good as it gets right now, and at least on that count, the Knicks achieved something. Marcus Morris, who scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half, hit a three-pointer to close the gap to 96-91 and after a shot clock violation by the Nets, Morris hit another three-pointer from the top of the key with 1:54 left and it was just a two-point deficit.

“He’s not wavering,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said of Morris. “That’s the thing I love about him. He’s the main guy bringing us in and constantly picking these guys up, making them understand it’s a long season. He and Wayne Ellington and Taj Gibson, they’re just fantastic veteran leaders. Wayne Ellington went through a year where they started the year 11-30 and finished the season 30-11, down in Miami. So he’s a great person for them to understand, ‘Hey it may not happen right away for us. But if we stick together and we keep plugging away at our details and challenging each other, we can get over the hump."

Spencer Dinwiddie, who led all scorers with 30 points, drove for a layup, but Wayne Ellington answered with the Knicks third straight three-point field goal, pulling them within one. Again, Brooklyn got inside and scored for a three-point lead and this time Frank Ntilikina misfired on an open corner three-pointer with 44.6 remaining.

“Great, great look,” said Ntilikina, who shot just 3 of 11. “Great possession. Great pass from Taj. Wide open. Missed it. Now, next shot, I’ve got to go back in the gym and be ready to take that shot the next time.”

Jarrett Allen hit one of two from the line, pushing the lead back to 101-97. Morris, who was 7 of 8 from three-point range, tried to get free from beyond the arc, but settled for a drive that bounced off the rim with 26 seconds to play. After a turnover, Julius Randle dunked with 11.9 seconds left and the Nets lead was trimmed to two. But Joe Harris hit a pair of free throws and the lead was safely back to four. Ellington air-balled a three-point field goal attempt. Randle got the rebound and scored inside with 0.4 remaining for the final margin.

The Knicks hung around and trailed just 91-87 with 4:54 to play when Mitchell Robinson was whistled for what would have been his sixth foul. But the Knicks challenged the call and it was overturned, allowing Robinson to remain in the game. That was short-lived though as he backed away on a drive by Spencer Dinwiddie that upped the Nets lead to six. After a free throw by the Knicks, Robinson was called for his sixth, just 42 seconds after the challenge. This time the call stood and he was also called for a technical foul as he exited.