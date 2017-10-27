Subscribe
    KnicksSportsBasketball

    Knicks vs. Nets

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks defeated the Nets, 107-86, on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

    Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets drives
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets drives against Frank Ntilikina #11 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets puts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets puts up a shot in the first half against Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

    Frank Ntilikina #11 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Frank Ntilikina #11 of the New York Knicks takes a shot in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets goes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the hoop in the first half against Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

    Timofey Mozgov #20 of the Brooklyn Nets battles
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Timofey Mozgov #20 of the Brooklyn Nets battles for a rebound in the first half against Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

    Frank Ntilikina #11 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Frank Ntilikina #11 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

    Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets lays
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets lays up a basket in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

