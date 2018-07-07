LAS VEGAS — Knicks second-round pick Mitchell Robinson’s first competitive game in more than a year raised eyebrows and probably the hopes of a fan base.

The athletic 7-1 Robinson covered a lot of ground defensively. Even when he made a mistake, his length and quickness allowed him to recover quickly in the Knicks’ 91-89 win over Atlanta in their Summer League opener.

Robinson, the No. 36 pick, finished with four blocks and altered numerous others. He was credited with one steal, but he knocked away a few other balls.

“He’s blocking everything down in the paint,” fellow rookie Kevin Knox said. “He’s going to swat at everything. He’s going to contest every shot. You can see he’s a freak athlete.”

Robinson scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. He could have gotten a few more easy baskets or dunks if the Knicks made sharper, crisper passes to Robinson inside.

He was projected to be a late lottery pick and definitely first-round choice going into his freshman season at Western Kentucky. But Robinson dropped out and fell — right into the Knicks’ laps.

Robinson is raw. But the Knicks believe they can mold him into a Clint Capela-type of player, who excels on pick-and-rolls, and lobs dunks and controls the paint with his defense.

“He’s going to keep getting better and better,” Knox said. “He’s learning. He had a year off of competitive basketball. This is his first game in a year. He looked pretty well. He’s going to keep getting better every game.”

High on Trier

David Fizdale called former Arizona guard Allonzo Trier an “assassin” and compared him to high-scoring guard Lou Williams, a two-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner.

“He knows one thing and that’s get buckets,” Fizdale said.

But Trier, who started and was 5-for-12 with 15 points, will have to prove himself in the G League. He signed a two-way deal, so Trier can only spend 45 days with the Knicks. But he’s driven to show he should be in the NBA after going undrafted.

“It was absolutely shocking,” Trier said. “I definitely believe I belong in this league and I can play and I’m as good as all these guys who were drafted. But that’s done and over with in the past. I’m looking forward to this opportunity here and taking advantage of it.”

Fast breaks

Troy Williams, who could be playing for his job in the Summer League and training camp, had a strong showing. He was 7-for-12 and scored 17 points. Williams’ contract is partially guaranteed. Depending on other moves the Knicks make, the Knicks could be looking to waive a player . . . Luke Kornet (hamstring) and Isaiah Hicks (strained groin) were unable to play.