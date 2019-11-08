Taj Gibson in Knicks' starting lineup for first time

DALLAS — The Knicks took the floor at American Airlines Center Friday with their sixth different starting lineup in the first nine games, inserting Taj Gibson for the first time this season.

With Mitchell Robinson sidelined by a concussion suffered Wednesday in Detroit, Knicks coach David Fizdale put the 34-year-old Gibson into the lineup at center, opting to use him rather than Bobby Portis, who had gotten one start in that spot earlier this season.

“I want to try to get Bobby locked into that bench role more,” Fizdale said, “and really get him focused in and get him playing well from that standpoint.”

Smith returns to the team

Dennis Smith Jr. flew into Dallas Thursday afternoon and joined the team at the morning shootaround Friday. He was at the arena for a workout before heading back to the hotel to watch the game.

Smith, who had been home in North Carolina with his family after the sudden death of his stepmother, was inactive for the game, but he did make a special appearance. According to the Dallas Morning News, Smith also paid a visit to the family of Shavon Randle, the 13-year-old seventh-grader who was kidnapped and murdered in 2017.

Last December, realizing that Randle’s family was about to spend its second Christmas without Shavon, Smith took Randle’s parents and siblings on a surprise shopping spree. After meeting with the family Thursday evening he returned to the house Friday morning and accompanied Randle’s brother and sister to school before heading to the morning workout with the team.