Frank Ntilikina has been available to play for the last two games before Friday night’s meeting with Cleveland, but has yet to actually get into a game. He was on the floor Friday night with the rest of the team warming up with a brace protecting the sprained right knee which sidelined him for a month.

"He’s getting there," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. "When you go through those things it takes some time. But he’s moving well in practice."

While he has been available it’s hard to see him pushing his way into the lineup right now. He began the season getting just garbage time until a 4-for-4 three-point shooting effort in the third game of the season. But one game later he was injured and put on the sidelines while Elfrid Payton and Immanuel Quickley took over as the tandem getting the minutes at point guard. While Ntilikina has the ability to guard multiple positions, the presence of Austin Rivers and Alec Burks also has limited his opportunities.

Ntilikina is a free agent at season’s end, but has been made available in trades previously. And with the March 25 trade deadline approaching, his limited opportunity in New York might be coming to an end.

Trading places

While Mitchell Robinson has gone through six agents representing him in his brief NBA career, Nerlens Noel joined him in making a change this season. Noel dropped Rich Paul and Klutch Sports and signed earlier this month with Chris Gaston of Family First Sports.

Noel can be a free agent at season’s end.

"I’m not really worried about that," Noel said. "I already picked my agent about a couple of weeks ago. I wrapped that. That’s a thing of the past. I"ve been focused on being a New York Knick, playing basketball at the highest level possible and being focused."