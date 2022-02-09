Knicks drubbed early and fall to Nuggets in Denver

DENVER — As the Knicks walked off the floor at Ball Arena Tuesday night there was less than 48 hours to go until Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. And while there seem to be no easy answers as to what the front office can do, it is becoming clear that they need to do something.

But as shown by the latest humbling performance put on display, the Knicks need for help isn’t exactly making their own pieces easy to move. The Knicks were run out of the gym by the Nuggets, 132-115, sending them to a much-needed day off before reuniting on the trade deadline at Golden State.

In losing their 10th game in the last 12 and third straight, falling to 24-31 on the season, the Knicks fell behind by 27 points, and they surrendered 83 points in the first half — one point off the franchise record set in 1966 for most points given up in a first half.

The Knicks were without Mitchell Robinson (sore lower back) and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee), leaving Taj Gibson to contend with Nikola Jokic. And while he did a credible job the Knicks were outgunned by a much better team — a 48-minute indication of just how far they are from contending. They went on a late run and closed the gap to 13 in the fourth quarter, but never really threatened.

Julius Randle put together another solid performance with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, six assists and just one turnover. Evan Fournier had 21 points and Alec Burks added 14 points off the bench. RJ Barrett had 18 points, but still in the game with the Knicks down double-digits and less than a minute left he went down and limped to the locker room.

Bones Hyland had 22 points for Denver (30-24) which had six players in double figures. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Knicks are seven games below .500, with two more stops on the five-game road trip. and a schedule that ranked fourth as the toughest in the NBA over the final 28 games, bright spots are hard to find.

"I trust Leon [Rose], [William Wesley], Scott [Perry]," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "They’re doing what they need to do. They’re up constantly studying opportunities. If something makes sense that they feel can improve the team we’ll do it. If it doesn’t make sense, we won’t do it. They do it all year-round. There’s more focus because of the deadline. That’s what they have to do. If they get close on something they’ll talk to me about it. but it’s time of the year you’re looking at all the possibilities."

That may be true, but comparing last year’s team to this one seems to be growing more difficult by the day. This group has not fit together nearly as well as that team did. Unless there is a major deal made in the coming days the best hope remains that Derrick Rose makes it back from his ankle surgery rehabilitation and can carry the team the way he did last season.

But some of the biggest names on the trade market have already switched places with Portland dealing CJ McCollum to New Orleans and Indiana sending Domantas Sabonis in a package to Sacramento that brought back Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. The trading of Haliburton likely means that the Kings — after leaking that they intended to build around Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox — likely will hold onto Fox.

Could the Knicks be boosted by the return of Rose and make things work with the group that has not quite found its footing? As Barrett said, these things happen. But the Knicks have given no hint that it will.

One person with knowledge of their talks said that the team has shopped Fournier extensively, trying to get out from under the contract he was given in the summer. But there has been little interest in taking him off their hands. There are pieces on the roster that hold some value around the league — Barrett, Julius Randle even after signing the contract extension and regressing this season, and a handful of the players like Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson. But there has been nothing that makes sense to make them better now, which is a hope the organization is clinging to after last season’s No. 4 seed effort and a summer spent signing new deals for a handful of their players and adding Fournier and Kemba Walker.