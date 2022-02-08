DENVER — With the Knicks desperately in need of help Monday, Immanuel Quickley was misfiring again.

The second-year guard had played less than five minutes Saturday against the Lakers, but with Kemba Walker sitting out on a rest day and then Quentin Grimes a late scratch with a sore left knee, Quickley was pressed into duty, playing nearly 24 minutes. And the results were far too familiar.

Quickley shot just 2-for-9 — 1-for-5 from beyond the arc — and turned the ball over three times. On the season he's shooting just 37%, down from 39.5% as a rookie, and from three-point range he has dipped from 38.9% to 33.7%. Even his ability to draw fouls as a rookie has disappeared with new emphasis from officials on offensive players attempting to fool them by creating contact themselves and he is averaging nearly one free throw less per game in more minutes on the court.

His troubles have gotten worse of late, shooting just 28.6% overall and 28.8% from three in the last 13 games before Tuesday’s meeting with the Nuggets.

"I think he needs some easy shots," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "I think when he gets a couple easy shots, then I think he can get into rhythm. I think when players go through different things, I think it’s better to simplify. So, open — shoot. Guarded — move it. Don’t overcomplicate this.

"And so, you start thinking too much — and he’s a confident guy. We believe in him. We believe in his shot. He’s got a great shot. Just take the right ones, take the open ones, and if you're guarded well — you’re seeing more blitzes. You’re getting a lot of attention. Just get off the ball. Don’t fight the pressure. "

Injury updates

The Knicks, facing the Nuggets with Nikola Jokic at center, found themselves without their starting center and primary backup. Mitchell Robinson was sidelined with a sore lower back while Nerlens Noel was held out with a sore left knee. Quentin Grimes was also held out for a second straight game with a sore left knee.

"I don’t care who is playing against him, Nikola is an emphasis all the time," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. "No disrespect to Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel, but Nikola is the MVP. Watching that game last night, Mitchell Robinson [was] incredible."