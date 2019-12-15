DENVER — As the Knicks readied for a meeting with the Denver Nuggets Sunday night, they tried not to look behind or to look forward. And you can’t really blame them for that.

When they rolled the game tape from the last meeting with the Nuggets 10 days earlier, it presented a hard-to-look viewing. The Knicks were beaten by 37 points at Madison Square Garden that night, putting an end less than 24 hours later to David Fizdale’s tenure as head coach.

And if they look forward, they might see ominously what awaits. The Knicks changed coaches after that last Nuggets game, but the roster could be the next spot that the team looks to change as they move on. Even with two straight wins on this trip, the team was 6-20 entering the final spot in Denver, and Dec. 15 marked the first day that the seven free agents the Knicks signed in the summer were eligible to be dealt.

“We’re kind of locked in,” interim coach Mike Miller said. “We have the opportunity just to live in the moment, live for today and move forward. I’m going to be honest with you. I haven’t given that game a lot of thought. Going into it I really feel like we’ve told our players every day we get together it’s a new day. Let’s take advantage. Let’s make it the kind of day we want to have. And that’s where it’s at. We’re not looking backward. We’re not looking forward. We’re really playing it in today.”

The Knicks made little secret of what the real goal was in the summer free agent market once they saw the stars were not coming to New York. The plan shifted to improving the talent base while also retaining the cap flexibility to continue reshaping the roster. To that end, the Knicks signed six of the players to deals with just one-year guarantees — Julius Randle being the lone exception with a fully-guaranteed second year.

Marcus Morris is the most attractive trade chip, averaging 18.6 points per game and shooting 48.2 percent from three-point range. He is on a one-year, $15 million deal and would certainly be alluring to a playoff contender with his toughness and his offensive capabilities. Beyond that, one NBA source said that they believed the Knicks would be open to moving Randle even though he has the contract locked in for next season. Elfrid Payton missed 17 games with a strained hamstring, but has played well during his time on the court.

Although Dec. 15 marked the first day to trade those contracts the Knicks are not expected to move quickly, hoping that the play on the floor will improve and that some value could be resurrected in the contracts.

In the meantime the Knicks are left to try to balance playing those veterans and increasing the value of those assets while developing the young players on the roster. Kevin Knox has seen his minutes and role reduced while playing behind Morris. Frank Ntilikina has taken a starting role, but Payton has been the favorite of Miller since he took over. Mitchell Robinson has been stuck in the same place he was last year, coming off the bench, battling foul trouble and his range limited to within dunking reach of the rim.

“I think the easy answer is allowing young players to play and more importantly, play through their mistakes. That’s what we’ve done,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We don’t have a G League team, so we have guys that have all been given a chance to play and grow up and get game minutes . . . Experience is the best teacher. you can watch film. you can do a million and one workouts on the practice court, but if you don’t get game minutes in a game atmosphere, I don’t see how you’re going to get better."