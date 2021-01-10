Knicks don't have much going for them in loss to Nuggets

In the nearly empty Madison Square Garden, even from the farthest reaches of the stands and through the fake crowd noise, you could hear one thing above all else Sunday — the barking of Tom Thibodeau as he implored the Knicks to push harder.

But the coach’s effort on this night seemed more difficult than ever in the third quarter with the Knicks having little going for them. Hustle might have been their only hope.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic launched a three-pointer, and with RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock and Julius Randle surrounding the rim, Nuggets guard Gary Harris slipped between them and was the only one to jump, grabbing the rebound.

Later in the quarter, Jokic faked a jumper, drawing Mitchell Robinson out, and easily slipped by him for an uncontested dunk.

No amount of screaming or barking would change the outcome on this night.

The Knicks’ early-season comebacks never appeared this time as they fell behind by 30 points and lost to the Nuggets, 114-89. Their second straight loss dropped them to 5-5, with a game Monday night in Charlotte.

From the very beginning, two things were evident: The Knicks were providing no consistent help for Randle, who finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and had no answer for Jokic.

The 7-foot center, who entered the night averaging a triple-double with 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 11.0 assists, had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes before getting an early rest with the one-sided score.

"He’s a special player," Thibodeau said. "Every aspect of his game. We’re seeing that in the league now — the skill set of the bigs is unusual. They’re like guards. He can shoot it, he can post. His passing is off the charts. When we have a player like that, he makes everyone so much better. His experience has taught him a lot.

"They’ve been one of the best teams in the West for a while now. When you look at the steps they’ve taken, it’s gone along with his development. That’s where I have great respect for him because he’s an all-around player."

The Knicks trailed 59-38 at halftime, cut the deficit to 14 in the third quarter and saw it balloon in the fourth quarter. In what might be an indication of the way it went, they did not have a single fast-break point.

The Nuggets were without Michael Porter Jr., who has been caught up in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, first for a seven-day quarantine and now a 10-to-14-day isolation tacked on to that.

The Knicks have managed to avoid that, but it has permeated a large portion of the league. The second postponement of the season occurred Sunday when the Celtics and Heat were unable to play.

"Last Wednesday was the highest death toll in our country since the pandemic began," Denver coach Mike Malone said before the game. "That’s still there. It’s not going away. As I was walking here to do this pregame press conference, I was informed that one of the NBA games tonight was canceled. We played Dallas the other night and three players spent the night in Denver — they might still be there, I don’t know. Michael Porter is not traveling with us.

"You are starting to see what is going on in our country directly affecting the NBA because we are no longer in the safety net of the bubble."

The Knicks have endured more than their share of sprains and contusions this season (they’re still without Obi Toppin, who was hurt on opening night). They had plenty to try to contend with the Nuggets on this night but got almost no production outside of Randle.

Barrett was 2-for-9 before a pair of late buckets, finishing with nine points. Immanuel Quickley was 0-for-4 from the floor after a 1-for-9 performance Friday.