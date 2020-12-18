When NBA.com surveyed the league’s general managers for the annual GM survey, the Knicks were mostly an afterthought, left out of the conversation for contending teams or for most of the postseason honors. But there was one player who has gotten an early hint of respect around the league and has shown in preseason that the talk might be right.

Obi Toppin was picked third in the poll ranking potential rookie of the year candidates, tied for third among choices as the biggest steal according to his draft position and also received votes for which rookie will be the best player five years from now.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, while happy with Toppin, was not impressed.

"Yeah, and again, like those polls and predictions, they’re pretty much meaningless," Thibodeau said before Friday’s preseason finale at Madison Square Garden against the Cleveland Cavaliers. "I just want him to continue to approach it the way he has — come in every day, work as hard as you can, try to improve each and every day.

"Oftentimes it’s small incremental steps that a player takes and that’s the way I want him to approach it. Then he looks back and sees he’s made a quantum leap. But I think the important thing, usually players are recognized when the team has success. I think we saw that with RJ [Barrett] last year. So focus in on the team. His development is important. We’ll work with him each and every day. But also how he impacts winning is equally important, if not more so."

The dose of reality was not lost on Toppin, who has taken this training camp with the same enthusiasm he has had since being selected by his hometown team. On a team with little hope of immediate change, the addition of Thibodeau on the sideline provides some optimism. And in Toppin, there is at least someone who is thrilled to be a part of the process.

"It was amazing," he said of getting to play at Madison Square Garden this week. "I dreamt of playing on the Knicks' floor my whole life. Having that opportunity [Wednesday] to play on that court was a dream come true.

"I grew up playing at every park. I was just like my dad. We would have like seven games in one day, travel from Dyckman to Rucker Park and West Fourth to Orchard Beach. It was a whole bunch of different courts that we’d play in in a day. It’s fun. The atmosphere in all those parks is amazing."

Without fans in the arena, there actually may be a reprieve from the sound of dissatisfaction with the performance of the team or if Toppin and fellow rookie Immanuel Quickley are not granted extensive minutes to build for the future. The two teamed up with Mitchell Robinson, Barrett and Kevin Knox to help lead the team to a win Wednesday, playing the last seven minutes together and outscoring the Cavs 21-7.

Quickley was in the starting lineup at point guard Friday with Elfrid Payton, who started the first three preseason games, sidelined with a sore left hamstring, Dennis Smith Jr. out with a sore left quad and Frank Ntilikina out with a sore left Achilles.

"Just continue to do what he’s been doing," Thibodeau said of Quickley. "I’ve loved his approach from the moment we drafted him. He’s a great worker, he’s a smart kid. A terrific shooter. We still haven’t seen him do what he does best, which is shoot the ball. Just a confident guy. Many people thought he couldn’t play on the ball and he’s shown that he’s very confident with the ball. And that’s the way he grew up. He played point growing up. He didn’t play the point that much in Kentucky but they played a three-guard system.

"The challenge will be great every night. I think missing Summer League and fall practices and all that. But he’s responded very well. He prepares himself well. He’s a student of the game. He’s been terrific."

Notes & quotes: In the GM survey, Thibodeau was tied for fifth as the coach who will make the biggest impact on a new team and also received votes as the best manager of players/motivator.