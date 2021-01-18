After the Knicks’ one-sided victory Sunday, Tom Thibodeau joked that he wasn’t happy unless he was miserable. But somewhere amid the work and the endless film-watching there had to be a little smile of nostalgia for the Knicks coach.

After holding the Celtics to 75 points Sunday, he had the Knicks back at work early Monday morning, running through a hard pregame shoot-around and then the Knicks were at it again, arm-wrestling their way to a 91-84 win over the Orlando Magic, the back-to-back wins providing a throwback to better days of hard-defending Knicks teams.

Some of it might have had to do with the early starts — 1 p.m. Sunday and a noon Martin Luther King Jr. Day game Monday. And maybe some of it was a product of injuries and illness — the Celtics on Sunday were missing their best player, Jayson Tatum, and the Magic were a shell of a team with Evan Fournier, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and four other players sidelined.

Or maybe the Knicks, who have now won two straight after losing five in a row, just were starting to get what Thibodeau has been preaching.

"I love winning," Thibodeau said. "So low-scoring, high-scoring, medium-scoring, it doesn’t matter. I just want to win. Whatever we have to do to find a way to win, improve every day and I want to be playing our best down the stretch.

"I think a big part of the NBA is the conditioning component. The reason you have to be in great shape is the intensity of the game is very unique. And through the course of the season there’s different challenges where you may have to travel on a back-to-back and you’re down players with injury. You have to handle each situation. Just like everything else, winning is a habit. You have to work at it."

The ball mostly flew all over the place for much of the day and the Knicks held leads of as many as 15 points, including 14 early in the fourth quarter. The frustration showed when Orlando's Terrence Ross threw a bullet off the backboard in anger, drawing a technical foul. The question for the officials was, how could anyone tell it wasn’t a legitimate attempt?

But the Magic finally began to find the range in the final 12 minutes and actually took the lead, fittingly on a desperation heave by Terrence Ross with the 24-second clock down to zero that swished through for an 81-80 lead with 1:41 left. But defense took hold with RJ Barrett and Reggie Bullock combining to swipe an Aaron Gordon pass and Barrett racing the length of the court for a layup and a four-point lead.

Gordon then misfired in traffic and after a jump ball, two free throws by Bullock put it out of reach.

The Knicks limited the Magic to 33.7% shooting. They also had their own offensive struggles, shooting 5-for-27 from beyond the arc. Randle was 5-for-19 from the floor but still managed 21 points and 17 rebounds. Barrett added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

"To be honest, though, I’m ready to go home and I’m going to get a glass of wine, and I haven’t had one in a couple of months," Randle said. "I’m going to get some wine tonight and enjoy the rest of the day with my wife and son before we go on this [four-game] road trip and do whatever recovery I need to do to get ready for the next one."