Kristaps Porzingis was on a mission Sunday night. He wasn’t going to let the Knicks lose.

Showing incredible growth in his third NBA season, Porzingis took the Knicks — who trailed by 19 points late in the third quarter — put them on his back and carried them to an inspired victory.

Porzingis’ career-high 40 points led the Knicks to a 108-101 win over the Pacers at Madison Square Garden. It was his seventh game of at least 30 points in the Knicks’ nine games and the second time he established a career high in the last four games.

Porzingis shot 15-for-24 and finished with eight rebounds and six blocks. He scored 26 points in the second half, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

Porzingis is averaging 30.2 points per game — second in the NBA behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 31.0 — and 33.5 in the last four games.

“He’s playing with great confidence,” Jeff Hornacek said. “He’s willing to take those shots and make the plays. That’s that step that he’s taken to become that main focus.”

Rookie Frank Ntilikina also played a big fourth quarter. He had two steals and hit two three-pointers, with the second giving the Knicks the lead for good with 1:33 left. Porzingis picked up his only assist of the night on the play. Ntilikina had 10 points, seven assists and three steals overall.

The Knicks (5-4) trailed by 16 points with 10 minutes remaining but played stifling defense at the end. After falling behind 90-74 on Thaddeus Young’s three-pointer with 10:02 left, they outscored Indiana 34-11 the rest of the way.

Young led the Pacers (5-5) with 18, Victor Oladipo had 17 and Domantas Sabonis added 16.

The Pacers appeared to be in control, but Porzingis wouldn’t let the Knicks go quietly. He scored 15 consecutive Knicks points spanning the third and fourth quarters and 17 of 19 to help trim the deficit to 90-84 with 7:32 remaining.

Ntilikina came up with a steal and buried a three-pointer to bring the Knicks within 92-89 with 6:33 left. Tim Hardaway Jr.’s free throw tied the score at 94 with 4:04 remaining.

After Darren Collison’s jump shot, Porzingis scored and was fouled. His free throw gave the Knicks a 97-96 lead with 3:26 left, their first advantage since the first quarter.

Collison hit a three-pointer on the next trip to give the Pacers a two-point lead, but Porzingis’ jumper tied it.

After a stop, Porzingis fed Ntilikina for a three-pointer that gave the Knicks a 102-99 edge with 1:33 remaining. Ntilikina then forced a turnover that led to a layup by Hardaway that put the Knicks up five.

Oladipo’s driving layup with 32.4 seconds left made it 104-101. Lance Thomas was fouled with 11.9 seconds left and iced the game by making two free throws.

The Pacers were the more aggressive team for most of the first three quarters. They pushed the ball on every turnover or Knicks missed shot and led 62-49 at the half.

In the third quarter, Indiana continued to push the ball and move it in the half-court. The Knicks continued to be out of position and fell behind 75-57 on Young’s three-pointer with 5:36 left in the quarter.

The Knicks couldn’t chip away much at the Pacers’ lead until Porzingis scored seven consecutive points to end the third quarter.

Hornacek put Porzingis back in the game with 1:43 left in the quarter and the Knicks down 84-65. He hit three straight shots, including a three-pointer with 12.3 seconds remaining to bring the Knicks within 12 heading to the fourth.

Porzingis opened the scoring in the fourth with a dunk that brought the crowd to its feet and cut the deficit to 84-74. But the Knicks trailed by 16 after two three-pointers by Young on back-to-back trips.

Porzingis then converted a three-point play and hit a three on the Knicks’ next possession. Enes Kanter, who had 18 rebounds, ended Porzingis’ run of 15 consecutive points, scoring to bring the Knicks within eight.