INDIANAPOLIS — The Knicks better hope Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. aren’t out for an extended period or they could have a lengthy losing streak.

It’s up to two games after the Knicks put up little fight in a 115-97 loss to the Indiana Pacers Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“They had more energy,” Jeff Hornacek said. “They were quicker to everything. They were just better.”

Neither Porzingis (sprained right ankle) nor Hardaway (left leg stress injury) made the trip to Indiana. But even some of the Knicks that made the trip were absent.

The Knicks (11-12) trailed by 38 points in the third after the Pacers started the quarter by scoring 12 consecutive points.

During that run, Jeff Hornacek removed the five players he started — Jarrett Jack, Courtney Lee, Damyean Dotson, Michael Beasley and Enes Kanter and replaced them with Frank Ntilikina, Ramon Session, Ron Baker, Lance Thomas and Willy Hernangomez.

That was the most resistance the Knicks showed all night. The only starter Hornacek re-inserted in the game was the rookie Dotson.

“I didn’t think we scored very well,” Hornacek said. “That’s what really got us in the hole. It’s defensively. If you’re missing your two top scorers you have to do it with defense.”

The Knicks haven’t given a timetable on either Porzingis or Hardaway. Hornacek said Hardaway’s leg is still being evaluated and they hope to have an update Tuesday or Wednesday. But anything with “stress” in it doesn’t sound good.

In the two games without them, the Knicks have been down double figures in the first quarter. They were in it down the stretch in Sunday’s loss to Orlando, but the Knicks were out of this game quickly. They didn’t get it under 12 in the last three quarters as they dropped below .500 for the first time since they were 3-4.

Hernangomez led the Knicks with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Beasley was the lone starter in double figures, and finished with 13 points in 14 minutes. Doug McDermott added 12. Seldom-used Joakim Noah appeared in just his second game, and had three points, four rebounds and three assists in eight fourth-quarter minutes. Courtney Lee, who had flu-like symptoms, scored eight.

Thaddeus Young’s 20 points led seven Pacers in double digits. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19.

Winning without their two best players was going to be difficult for the Knicks but they made it too easy for the Pacers.

“Guys have to pick it up,” Hornacek said. “In the NBA there’s a lot of injuries, guys have to step up.”

Beasley has. He’s making a case to stay in the rotation even when Porzingis returns because of his scoring. Beasley’s defense needs work, but few Knicks gave enough effort on that side of the court.

Indiana rung up 66 points on the Knicks in the first half and led by 26 points at the break. The Pacers got wherever they wanted on the floor and whatever they wanted. They shot 63.4 percent overall (26-for-41) and outscored the Knicks 27-3 on three-pointers.

The Knicks didn’t make their first three-pointer until 41.9 seconds was left in the first half. They were 0-for-7 when Doug McDermott finally connected on a three. The Knicks were down 29 points at the time. Indiana was 9-for-14 from deep in the first half.

With the Knicks struggling to score in the first half, Beasley was their most reliable option. He started 6-for-8 and scored 13 points in just 12 minutes. But Beasley picked up his third foul with 7:48 remaining and sat out the rest of the half.

When Beasley went to the bench his 13 points were one fewer than the rest of the Knicks combined. The score was 40-27 at the time. The Knicks were already wobbly, and then they just collapsed after that.

They were outscored 26-13 the rest of the half. Beasley was back on the floor for the third quarter, but the Pacers opened with 12 consecutive points. Beasley wasn’t on the court for all of that burst. None of the starters were. They were removed after the first seven points.