Knicks' offense stalls in second half of loss to Pacers

For 24 minutes the newest incarnation of the Knicks were enjoying their moment in the spotlight, with a new coach and an offense that suddenly scoring in bunches there was a reason for hope.

RJ Barrett hit all eight of his field goal attempts in the first half, leading an unexpectedly potent attack. Rookie Immanuel Quickley came into the game off the bench and seemed to provide the same sort of lift he did in the preseason.

And then late in the second quarter Quickley collided with Indiana’s Myles Turner, suffering a hip pointer, which would sideline him for the remainder of the game. Barrett was unable to keep hitting everything he threw up at the rim. And suddenly the defense sagged, shoulders followed and the Knicks were on their way to a disappointing opening night, falling 121-107 to the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Barrett was 8-for-8 from the floor in the first half for a team-high 20 points, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Alec Burkes added 19 points, hitting 6 of 8 from the floor. The rest of the team combined to shoot 10-of-27, and if Barrett couldn’t keep it up the Knicks could see a bad turn coming.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The loss of Quickley certainly hurt, as the rookie helped spur the team in the first half. He scored just five points in 12 minutes with one assist, but his aggressiveness helped as the Knicks found little help at point guard in any other combination. Playing without a point guard at all at times, the Knicks suddenly seemed stuck in the mud.

Barrett hit his first shot of the second half, upping him to 9-for-9. But he would finish with just six points after halftime to total 26. After scoring 66 points in the first half the Knicks managed just 41 in the second. Obi Toppin in his pro debut was just 3-for-12 - all three of his baskets coming from beyond the arc. Indiana’s Myles Turner blocked eight shots and Domantas Sabonis had 32 points and 13 rebounds.

As the Knicks unveiled a new era in Indiana Wednesday night, it had a throwback to last season feel with the starting lineup made up of five players who were a part of the team that went 21-45.

Tom Thibodeau, in his first game as head coach, opted to return Elfrid Payton to the starting point guard spot alongside Reggie Bullock, Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. The biggest change was pushing Robinson into the starting lineup over Nerlens Noel, who had started the first two preseason games before sitting out the final two games. But both were plagued by early foul trouble.

"We feel very strongly about that position," Thibodeau said. "Actually both guys had very good camps. Nerlens got nicked up a little bit so he sat out the last two. But we had very strong play from both guys. Mitch is really working hard in practice and growing. That’s a positive sign and he has to keep going. We have 10 guys. We understand how important the depth is and over the course of the season we’ll need all 17 guys, our 15 roster guys and the two two-ways. So everyone has to stay ready."

Payton was the primary starter at point guard last season but rookie Immanuel Quickley had captured the interest of the fan base with his play over the final two exhibition games. Still, Thibodeau opted to stay with the veteran who had been waived and then re-signed shortly before training camp. Lottery pick Obi Toppin also will come off of the bench.

"I think it’s a compilation of things," Thibodeau said. "It’s how things have gone in practice, the games, the way groups play with each other. And starting has never been as important as finishing for me. But again, we’ll be looking at the different combinations, the guys that are playing well, performing well, they’ll be the guys that are out there."