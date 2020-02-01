INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this season, when Dennis Smith was asked if he believed his turn would come in New York, he bluntly stated, “I’m not a wait-around kind of guy.”

But he had to wait, whether it would be for his chance to get sustained playing time, or his chance to prove himself in another city. With the trade deadline just five days away there still is a possibility that the second option might come soon. But for Smith, the opportunity to start again came Saturday.

With Elfrid Payton serving a one-game suspension for his part in the Knicks’ late-game rumble with the Grizzlies Wednesday, and Frank Ntilikina sidelined with a sore groin, Smith got the starting assignment.

He was just 2-for-9 shooting, but he was on the floor for 27 minutes and the Knicks pulled off an upset, beating the Pacers, 92-85, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which is a far cry from the 44-point loss the Knicks suffered in his only other start of the season.

Smith hadn’t converted a field goal all night, but after the Pacers took their first lead on a three-point field goal 35 seconds into the fourth quarter, the Knicks got a layup from Marcus Morris and a follow hoop from Mitchell Robinson. And finally, after missing his first five attempts, Smith connected on a pull-up jumper with 9:12 left to give the Knicks a four-point lead. The next time up the court he hit a short baseline jumper.

It didn’t last. He misfired from three-point range and Doug McDermott answered with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to one again. A few minutes later, with the Knicks up two, he air-balled a twisting layup in the lane.

He then went to the bench and Kadeem Allen, who has shuttled this season between New York and Westchester of the G League, was on the floor for the final minutes as the Knicks frantically worked to hang on. An eight-point lead was cut to three when Damontas Sabonis broke out ahead of the pack, dunking and drawing a foul with 36.4 seconds left. But Allen fed Morris for a mid-range jumper with 19.6 seconds left to secure the lead. Morris led all scorers with 28 points and Julius Randle added 16 points and 18 rebounds.

It wasn’t exactly the sort of showcase Smith or the Knicks would have liked to have heading to the deadline. If the Knicks want to move Smith it is hard to imagine them getting any sort of return — much less a return that would make the price the Knicks paid to get him in the Kristaps Porzingis trade not haunt this front office.

“Anytime guys have opportunities, it’s great for them,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “That’s why our roster is what it is and we have faith in all the guys they can step in and play. Guys need some time out there and it helps you build and strengthen your roster.”

It was his first start since December 2 and just his second of the year. He had gotten an increased opportunity in the two previous games, serving as the backup to Payton. The 14- and 13-minute chances might not have seemed like much, but he had not played at all in the two previous games and just 3 minutes, 36 seconds the game before, his first action since suffering a strained oblique after the Knicks’ December 23 game.

Smith was 0-for-2 from the floor in 14 first-half minutes, his only points coming on free throws. But it didn’t hurt the Knicks as they built leads of 24-11 after one quarter and 50-39 at halftime, partially due to a miserable performance by the Pacers, who missed all eight of their shots beyond the arc and shot just 38.5 percent overall.

Victor Oladipo’s appearance brought a huge ovation from the crowd. It was just his second game after a ruptured quad tendon had kept him sidelined for just over a year. But he shot just 1-for-8 in the first half, his only field goal coming on a dunk. He finished 2-for-14.

Notes & quotes: Robinson was left off the USA Team in the Rising Stars Challenge to be held on All-Star Weekend. While he wasn’t pleased, he felt his time will come. “It’s not something that’s going to hurt my feelings,” he said. “Pretty much, it is what it is. I’m still going to come out here and play. I didn’t make that — Oh well. I’m still going to move on and continue to play ball. I’m still in the NBA. So I really don’t care.”