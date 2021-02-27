It was an honor for Julius Randle to be named an All-Star this season. But not everyone was happy about it, most notably the players who were left off while he got the spot.

Domantas Sabonis, who was the player most often in the conversation with Randle for that spot, was left off until he became an injury replacement. So just days after the announcement of the roster, the two got to state their case head-to-head Saturday night.

The pushing, shoving and chatter made it clear that they were up for the battle. And in the end, as was the case with the vote, Randle got the best of Sabonis. He took over down the stretch and led the Knicks to a 110-107 win at Madison Square Garden as they evened their record at 17-17.

"It was all mental for me," Randle said on the court after the game. "I took the matchup personally. I wanted to play well and lead our team. Most of all, I wanted to get the win. I’m happy with it."

But the game wasn’t decided until little-used Frank Ntilikina, inserted as a defensive replacement in the final minute, stole a pass and converted a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left. Derrick Rose then fouled T.J. McConnell with four-tenths of a second left. He hit the first free throw and intentionally misfired on the second, but it bounded innocently away.

It wasn’t just a battle for the individuals. The Knicks found themselves with an opportunity to show which side of the standings they belong. They entered the night in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Eastern Conference race, and a win could push them all the way to No. 4 in the East. A loss could drop them as low as 11th.

When they fell behind by 16 in the second quarter, it seemed to portend an answer they didn’t want to hear. But by halftime, the Knicks had clawed their way back in front, and after a back-and-forth battle down the stretch, they survived.

It didn’t come without some nerves. RJ Barrett, who had served as a reliable second option on this night, was fouled with 14.6 seconds left and the Knicks up by two. But Barrett missed both free throws, giving Indiana a chance again after a timeout.

Randle finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Barrett added 24 points. The Knicks got help from Rose, too, as he started for the second straight game with Elfrid Payton out with a hamstring injury. After scoring 18 points Thursday, he had 17 points, 11 assists and five steals Saturday night.

Sabonis had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Pacers (15-17).

The arrival of Rose in New York was met with a suspicious eye by a wary fan base. With an injury history longer than the word count for this story, and with Rose 10 years removed from his MVP season and a long relationship with coach Tom Thibodeau, maybe that reaction wasn’t wrong.

What Rose has shown in his nine games is that he remains a very capable offensive threat and that it has taken him little time to acclimate to Thibodeau’s familiar system. Rather than take time from Immanuel Quickley (10 points), he has paired with the rookie in the backcourt during much of the span and taken him under his wing, imparting some of the knowledge gained through years in which he went from a superstar to an injury-riddled afterthought.

"I think his quickness is the same," Thibodeau said. "And obviously I think as players get older, what they do is they get experience and they add things to their games. So he’s a lot different than he was when he was 22. And obviously, that athleticism is different now. But he also has the knowledge of all the experiences he’s been through."