Returning from the All-Star break, for a team like the Knicks it is the time of the season when a countdown begins, checking off how many games are left before summer vacation. And even for fans, it is a time when the patience to at least see the team’s young players wears thin.

And for one night at least, one of the team’s young lottery picks got a start with Frank Ntilkina stepping into the lineup in place of Elfrid Payton, who was out of action with a sore right ankle. It is a decision the team must consider now, entering the night seven games out of the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Ntilikina struggled early, missing four of his first five shots and not even registering an assist through the first three quarters. But as the game wore on and the Knicks trailed by as many as 22 points, Ntilikina began to contribute, hitting a jumper in the lane, then a three-pointer and then another three-pointer, bringing the Knicks within eight midway through the fourth quarter.

In the end, like too many nights, it wasn’t enough for Ntilikina or the Knicks as they fell to the Pacers, 106-98, at Madison Square Garden.

It was just his third starting opportunity since Dec. 20 as Payton has taken over the starting point guard job — and Dennis Smith Jr. has seen his minutes rise just ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month. Ntilikina has played more this season than ever with the Knicks and has had his chances to earn more, but the incremental signs of progress have been surpassed by the play of Payton as the Knicks have focused on improving on last year’s record.

“I think Frank has really done a lot of good things,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “We’ve done different things with him, too. We went a stretch a couple of weeks ago where we played him off the ball more and I can see us doing that on occasion when the game calls for it … But I think he’s done a great job running the team.

“He has a really good command of what we’re trying to do offensively. He has a really good feel for who he’s playing with and he’s helped them. His assist opportunities have increased. A lot of those depend on who he’s playing with. He’s played with Mitchell (Robinson) a lot. He’s done a really good job with Mitchell, setting him up and putting him in a position to do what he does. Defensively, I think he’s taken even another step. I think he’s done a very good job defensively. I think he’s really shown growth in a lot of areas.”

It showed Friday night as Ntilikina kept shooting after the early struggles, showing signs of confidence that were lacking in those first two seasons. He finished with 14 points and 5-for-11 shooting, with two assists, two steals and no turnovers in 32 minutes.

“I think he has a command of things, certainly, and it goes with his position,” Miller said. “He plays, I’ve heard this many times by coaches and players, maybe the toughest position to play, the point guard, because you really have to get outside of yourself and see other things. So I think he has done a good job in those areas because he’s been consistent in the things that we’ve talked about.”

The game seemed to be falling out of reach in the fourth quarter again. Miller attempted to challenge a foul call in the fourth quarter with the Knicks down 12, but lost the challenge and Justin Holiday came out of the timeout and hit a three-pointer to up the Indiana lead to 86-71.

Ntilikina’s three-pointer brought the Knicks within eight with 6:49 left and RJ Barrett then scored inside to cut the deficit to 91-85. After the Pacers pushed the lead back to nine, the Knicks pulled within 97-91 with 1:53 remaining when Barrett converted one of two from the line. But Damyean Dotson misfired on a jumper and Barrett turned the ball over.

Ntilikina committed an untimely foul with seven seconds on the 24-second clock and Malcolm Brogdon made one of two free throws with 29.4 seconds left. Ntilkina then fed Dotson, who hit a three-pointer with 23 seconds remaining to get the Knicks as close as they had been in the quarter, 98-94. But Brogdon added two more from the line with 21.4 seconds left. Julius Randle missed a pair from the line, ending any hope of a comeback.