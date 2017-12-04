TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks vs. Pacers

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
The Knicks played the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second game of a back-to-back.

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) shoots
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Conroy

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) shoots under Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) drives
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Conroy

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) drives past Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) reacts after
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Conroy

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Conroy

New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots around
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Conroy

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots around New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) pulls
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Conroy

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) pulls up for a shot over Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) drives
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Conroy

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) and
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Conroy

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) and Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis (11) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

