When the game against the Raptors ended in Tampa on Thursday night, RJ Barrett returned to the court for about an hour of extra shooting. He got shots up Friday before flying to Indiana and was back for extra work again after the morning shootaround Saturday.

While Barrett has attempted plenty of shots in games, making them has been a different story. It was one that he was determined to change as the Knicks returned to Indiana, the last place he’d made a three-point field goal — in the season opener.

Maybe it was the cozy environs of Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but after missing his previous 21 three-point attempts, Barrett was back in his comfort zone, hitting his first two attempts from beyond the arc. He finished with 25 points — shooting 4-for-5 from three-point range — as the Knicks escaped with a 106-102 win over the Pacers on Saturday night.

But it wasn’t only Barrett who was back on track. The Knicks as a team were awful Thursday, shooting 3-for-36 from three-point range, and on this night, the three-pointers fell again — but they didn’t rely on them.

Mitchell Robinson scored a season-high 16 points and shot 8-for-10, none from more than a few inches from the rim.

And maybe most of all, it was the defense that coach Tom Thibodeau has been preaching that delivered the win. Julius Randle, on a quiet offensive night, stole a pass by Malcolm Brogdon (33 points) with 1:34 left and drove the rest of the way for a breakaway dunk. Robinson then blocked Brogdon’s three-pointer, saving the ball and flipping it ahead to set up a layup by Austin Rivers that gave the Knicks a six-point lead with 35 seconds remaining.

The Knicks built leads and saw them disappear in the second half. A 66-56 margin in the third quarter was countered by an 8-0 Pacers run, and the teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 82.

Victor Oladipo drove and scored over Robinson, then fed Domantas Sabonis cutting through the lane for a 96-93 lead. But another dunk by Robinson and a three-pointer by Rivers put the Knicks in front again with 3:23 remaining.

Sabonis had only 13 points and eight field-goal attempts after being hounded by Randle much of the night.

Elfrid Payton had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Rivers scored 15 points and Randle added 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Barrett started off the season by hitting his first nine shots in that season-opening game, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the first half. But since then he had gone 0-for-21 from three-point range, including an 0-for-8 performance in Thursday’s loss to the Raptors.

The Knicks’ five starters were a combined 0-for-23 from outside the arc in that game — the most misses without a make in NBA history by a starting unit.

"I shot after the game. I spent some time shooting yesterday and today," Barrett said. "Just trying to get my groove back, to get back in it. I’m sure I’ll be good. I’m going to keep shooting them. I’m getting open shots. I’ve just got to knock them down."

Entering Saturday night, it looked as if the three straight three-pointers made in the opening half of the first game might have been the anomaly for Barrett. He shot 2-for-16 from long range in the preseason, and while he said he spent much of the long offseason working on his shooting, the results hadn’t shown yet.

"You don’t tweak anything," Barrett said. "You just try to get back to your regular routine, try to break it down and get to all your key points. You don’t really change anything too much."